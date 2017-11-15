Fantastic Beasts’ Ezra Miller Steals the Show With His SDCC Nintendo Cosplay

Even though San Diego Comic-Con 2018 is well behind us, the memories live forever -- especially if you're an Ezra Miller fan.

The actor, who appeared in Justice League last year as Barry Allen/The Flash and will return to Fantastic Beasts land later this year in The Crimes of Grindelwald, managed to steal the show during a panel for the film. That's because of his fashion choice, based around a popular Nintendo character.

No, not Mario. Not even Waluigi. Nope, Ezra Miller dressed up as Toadette. Yep, the female character that was recently re-introduced in Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for Nintendo Switch and 3DS.

This follows suit for his Comic-Con attire, as he dressed up as Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist last year for his Justice League panel. And the year before that? Gandalf from Lord of the Rings. He's a cosplayer just like the rest of us!

Entertainment Weekly posted a panel featuring Miller and the rest of the cast talking about the film, which you can see below.

Reactions to Miller's costume have been wildly positive on social media, with some of the best responses recorded below!

Now the only question is what's next for Miller at Comic-Con 2019. After all, he has a solo Flash film in the works, and he could be appearing in future Fantastic Beasts films. So he'll definitely be back at the show at one point.

We'd challenge him with something but, well, he'd more than likely top it. His cosplay imagination is off the charts.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is available now for Nintendo Switch and 3DS. Meanwhile, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opens in theaters on November 16.