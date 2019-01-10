Fantastic Four Content Teased for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

Marvel’s Spider-Man appears to be getting something related to the Fantastic Four sometime soon, according to a teaser from Marvel shared during a recent livestream.

Marvel is currently celebrating the Fantastic Four through an event called “Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Week” with news related to the powerful group of heroes coming all this week. Part of those reveals pertained to Marvel’s many video games, and while the focus of the stream on Tuesday wasn’t on Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, the very end of the stream did include a teaser from Ryan Penagos, Marvel’s vice president and creative executive of Marvel New Media.

“One last piece of very cool news,” Penagos said as the Marvel team brought the stream to a close. “Something fantastic is coming to Marvel’s Spider-Man real soon.”

Penagos wasn’t ready to offer up any more details on what the Spider-Man game will get in the way of Fantastic Four content, but he teased the content further by telling people to keep an eye out for the reveal.

“I can’t tell you anything more right now because Tim will probably hurt me,” Penagos continued before cutting himself off. “But you’ll want to keep an eye out for this. Trust me, it’s going to be amazing and fantastic.”

What the content might be is anyone’s guess, but Marvel’s Spider-Man has already laid the groundwork for all sorts of possibilities. The game consists of suits from all different kinds of Spider-Man universes, many of them inspired by other heroes. It also includes references to these same heroes throughout the game’s version of New York City including the Avengers Tower and Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Santorum. It’s important to remember though that players can’t actually find these other heroes just lounging around the city though, so people should temper their expectations if they’re expecting to see the Fantastic Four added in some sort of free update.

There is, however, a chance that DLC could incorporate the four heroes somehow. Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps was a three-part bundle of DLC that was released periodically in different chapters, and the last of those expansions called “Silver Lining” just recently released. It could be that Insomniac Games isn’t finished with the DLC just yet, though that remains to be seen when the nature of the Fantastic Four content is revealed hopefully sometime this week.