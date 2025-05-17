Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Confirms Day 1 Patch & Steam Deck Playability

For many cozy gamers, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been one to watch. With a few release date delays under its belt, the next installment in the Fantasy Life series is finally headed for release. Fantasy Life i comes out on May 21st, but gamers who opted for the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to play it on May 18th. Ahead of its Early Access release, Fantasy Life i developer Level 5 has released an extensive FAQ to help players get ready for the game. This includes information on a day one patch for Fantasy Life i and the fact that you will be able to play the new cozy game on Steam Deck right away.

With Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time finally on the way, Level 5’s new FAQ clarifies a few of gamers’ biggest questions. First, Early Access will be available to players on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles starting on May 18th. Nintendo Switch players will, unfortunately, not have Early Access and will be able to play starting on May 21st when the game fully releases. Similarly, the day one patch will drop on all platforms except for Nintendo Switch, so gamers on Switch will be playing the pre-patch version until Level 5 is able to release the update.

As for Steam Deck, Level 5 notes that the game will be playable on Steam Deck at the start of Advanced Access. That said, the game isn’t yet fully Steam Deck Verified, so players might experience some things working differently than expected. Regardless, this is the best handheld option for those wanting to play Fantasy Life i early, since Nintendo Switch won’t have Early Access.

Patch Notes for Fantasy Life i Day One Patch Version 1.1.1

Because the first Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time patch is arriving alongside Early Access, you may need to download the patch right after installing the game. Once you do, you should be able to access the newest version with all of the bug fixes and improvements from the patch. The update adds a few new features and adjusts some settings to make the gameplay smoother.

For a full list of what’s new in the Version 1.1.1 patch for Fantasy Life i, see the patch notes from Level 5 below:

Feature Additions/Adjustments

Added “Signature” Feature for Crafted Items

Players can now leave a “Signature” on any equipment they craft—be it weapons, shields, armor, or life tools.

Added various Signature designs, and one can be selected at a workbench via the option “Choose a Signature.”

Added “Controls” to Options Menu

Added a menu to the Options that allows button remapping for certain actions.

Added “Go to Life Master” Feature

Added a new feature to the Life Menu that allows moving to the location of each Life Master. This feature will become available after completing the “Novice Challenge” of each Life.



Adjusted Crafting Settings to Remember Buddy Selection

Adjusted the Crafting Settings window to save the selected Buddies when crafting items at a workbench. The next time an item is crafted, the screen will display the same Buddy selection as last time.

Adjusted The Number of Items Craftable at Once

Increased the amount of items that can be crafted at once for “Plant,” “Fence” and “Streetlamp” Recipes.

Organized Skill Information Display in Equipment Menu

Organized the way Skill information is displayed in the details window on the right side of the Equipment Menu for improved clarity.

Adjusted Base Camp UI

Adjusted how vegetable icons are displayed on the farm.

Added name display for buildings placed in Base Camp.

Adjusted Base Camp Objects Making Them Easier to Grab

Adjusted object placement in Base Camp to make objects easier to grab.

Adjusted Clear Condition Text in the Treasure Grove

Adjusted the text for the floor clear condition “Obtain Eternian Fruit” to make it easier to understand which target drops the item.

Adjusted The Map Screen

Added icons to the Map Screen and Minimap to make it easier to understand the location of a dungeon’s entrance and access points to upper/lower floors.

Adjusted Recording-restricted Segments

Adjusted the restricted segments for the device’s built-in video recording feature.

Added/Adjusted Guide Contents

The following contents were adjusted/added to the in-game Guide.

“Signature” Added an explanation about including Signatures on crafted items. “Crafting Support

from Buddies” Added an explanation about the support provided by Buddies during the Crafting Mini-Games. “Eye and Hair Catalogs” Added an explanation about “Catalogs” that increase available eyes and hairstyles.

“Colosseum Quests” Added an explanation about quitting the match. “Phantom Buddies” Added an explanation about how EXP is shared. “Cultivating Vegetables” Added an explanation about planting and watering seeds. “Combat Life Special Skill” /

“Gathering Life Special Skill” The explanation for Combat and Gathering Lives was split into two separate Guides.

Balance Adjustments

Adjusted Parameters Related to Main Story Progress

Adjusted the parameters of certain enemies and gatherables to improve the gameplay experience during Main Story progression.

Adjusted the parameters and requirements of certain Recipes to improve the gameplay experience during Main Story progression.

Adjusted Parameters Related to Area Challenges

Eased the conditions required to achieve a Gold rating in Legendary Challenges.

Eased the conditions for achieving a Gold rating in Legendary Challenges involving item delivery.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused the objective indicator for the Main Story/Life Challenges/Personal Requests to not work properly.

Fixed an issue that prevented progress if the player character was incapacitated in the interval between starting the game and reaching Eternia Village.

Fixed an issue that prevented progress if the items to be received from the Collection Box at the Guild Office would exceed the player’s inventory limit.

Fixed an issue related to the acquisition of certain items in Chapter 5 of the Main Story.

Fixed an issue which occurred in the Evershop related to the acquisition of items.

Fixed an issue where equipment obtained from treasure chests would sometimes have incorrect parameters. *Upon application of this patch, parameters will be corrected automatically.

Fixed an issue where enemies and follower NPCs would not properly navigate the terrain in Ginormosia.

Fixed an issue where Phantom characters’ stats would not change in accordance to the Area Rank.

Fixed an issue where EXP would not be shared after collecting EXP drops or completing Crafting Mini-Games while a Phantom character is in the party.

Fixed an issue that prevented the acquisition of certain Recipes as quest completion rewards, in case the Tailor or Artist Novice Challenges were skipped. *Upon application of this patch, Recipes that were not received will be automatically given to players that meet the appropriate conditions.

Fixed an issue where NPCs would become invisible when skipping the Novice Challenge for certain Lives.

Fixed an issue where the target gatherable in a Buddy Request would not be registered in the Encyclopedia upon completion of the quest.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to become unresponsive when using the “Request” option to craft items over the carry limit and not selecting a Buddy.

Fixed an issue that prevented Objects from being placed on third-level ground in Base Camp.

Fixed an issue that prevented the completion of the Guild Quest “Receive the highest review score for your art gallery” at the Base Camp Bulletin Board.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented items buried at the Aging Altar from being dug up.

Fixed an issue where an Aged weapon’s “Years Aged” stat would not be displayed to the receiving player if given as a Gift.

Fixed an issue that prevented progress upon restarting the game, after editing and saving Stickers/Emotes/Quick Texts in the Greetings tab of the Options while inside a Treasure Grove or a Shrine in Ginormosia. *Upon application of this patch, save data in which progress had become impossible will be restored to a working state.

Fixed an issue that caused unintended behavior in the Remodel Menu.

Fixed an issue that caused button controls to become unresponsive at the end of tutorials.

Fixed an issue occurring on certain cutscenes, where pausing the game while the “Auto” setting is enabled caused all inputs except for “Skip” to become unresponsive.

Fixed various issues that arose in certain quests.

Fixed an issue related to working with Trip (2P Family Co-op), where Trip’s pinning effect would target the incorrect enemy.

Fixed various issues related to Multiplayer.

Fixed a number of Japanese and translated texts.

Fixed various minor bugs.

If you’re seeing any of the above issues with Fantasy Life i, you may want to double-check that you’ve playing Version 1.1.1. While most platforms should prompt the update automatically, it’s worth double-checking if any of these bugs persist on your end.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals time releases in Early Access/Advanced Access on May 18th and is available across all platforms on May 21st.