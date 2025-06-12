New Fantasy Life i Update Fixes Camera, Farming, and More

Cozy gamers and RPG fans alike have been enjoying Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. The game had a massive, multi-platform release, including an upgraded Switch 2 version. Today, all of those platforms got an exciting new update with several fixes and improvements. Fantasy Life i deployed Version 1.3.1 on most platforms, with Switch and Switch 2 getting the 1.3.0 update. The latest patch offers changes to make camera adjustments and farming even better, plus plenty of other exciting updates.

Today, gamers should be able to download Fantasy Life i Version 1.3.1 on PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. On Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, the patch will be for Version 1.3.0. Both patches offer a series of key fixes and updates to help ensure the best possible experience when playing Fantasy Life i.

Key fixes for today’s update include changes to the camera so it’s easier to see further into the distance. You can also adjust camera settings between normal and far in the game menu. The patch also streamlines the Farming life so that the controls are a bit easier to use. There are also several bug fixes that streamline issues with Treasure Groves, certain quests, and more. In all, it’s a pretty big patch that should make the Fantasy Life i experience even better!

Check out the full patch notes from the Switch & Switch 2 Fantasy Life i update below, as shared on the official website.

Feature Additions/Adjustments

Adjusted Lock-On

Added a setting in the Options menu to select automatic lock-on to the nearest enemy when drawing a weapon. To enable this feature, turn on “Auto-Select Target” in the settings.



Adjusted the Hagram Build

Adjusted the Hagram Build feature so that after grabbing an object, pressing the cancel button will return it to its original position.

Adjusted God’s Touch

Adjusted God’s Touch so it can be canceled by performing actions such as attacking or dodging.

Adjusted the button used to activate God’s Touch when using a gamepad.

Expanded Key Configuration for Gamepads

Expanded the range of keys that can be assigned to certain commands. You can now further customize your control layout, such as by swapping the attack and dodge buttons.

Added a Graphics Option

Added a setting for “Depth of Field (Post-Processing).”

Switch 2 Only

Graphics Enhancements

Improved shadows and reflection effects, and extended the distance at which objects are rendered for an overall enhancement in visual quality.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in Treasure Groves where routes were not generated correctly, making it impossible to play normally.

Fixed an issue where some treasure chests appeared open even though they had not been interacted with. After the patch is applied, unopened chests (including those that contain items which can be collected multiple times) will be restored to a closed state.

Fixed an issue where Guild Quests did not register as completed even after fulfilling the requirements.

Fixed an issue where the remaining effect count of meals with Gathering or Crafting boost effects was not decreasing correctly after consumption.

Fixed other minor bugs.

Here are the full patch notes for the 1.3.1 update, as shared via the official website. Some fixes are the same as the 1.3.0 version deployed for Nintendo consoles. Additional changes will be available for Switch & Switch 2 at a later date.

Feature Additions/Adjustments

Adjusted Lock-On

Added a setting in the Options menu to select automatic lock-on to the nearest enemy when drawing a weapon. To enable this feature, turn on “Auto-Select Target” in the settings



Adjusted the Camera

Expanded the camera range on the field in the Past and Ginormosia, allowing players to see farther into the distance.

Added “Camera Operation (Normal / Far)” to the Options screen.

Adjusted Flying with Skelegon

Adjusted Flying with Skelegon so it can be used while jumping or swimming.

Adjusted Life Songs

Added an option to re-listen to Life Songs, which play when reaching Master Rank for a Life, by speaking with the respective Life Master.

Expanded Key Configuration for Gamepad

Expanded the range of keys that can be assigned to certain commands.

You can now further customize your control layout, such as by swapping the attack and dodge buttons.

Adjusted Farming Actions

Updated controls so that “Water Plants” can now be performed with a different button from “Sow Seeds” and “Harvest”.

Adjusted “Sow Seeds” and “Water Plants” to target all tiles on the farm.

Players will now automatically sheath their weapon when dashing during harvesting.

PlayStation & Xbox Specific Fixes

Added a Graphics Option

Added a setting for “Depth of Field (Post-Processing).”

Steam Specific Fixes

Adjusted Monitor Compatibility

Adjusted the “Borderless” screen size option to be selectable on all monitors. Previously, this option was automatically changed to “Windowed” on some monitors.

Xbox Specific Fixes

Adjusted the Hagram Build

Adjusted the Hagram Build feature so that after grabbing an object, pressing the cancel button will return it to its original position.

Adjusted God’s Touch

Adjusted God’s Touch so it can be canceled by performing actions such as attacking or dodging.

Adjusted the button used to activate God’s Touch when using a gamepad.

Bug Fixes