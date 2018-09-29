‘Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon’ Arrives for ‘Far Cry Arcade’

Far Cry 5’s Arcade gives players a chance to unleash their inner creativity within the incredible world built by Ubisoft. There has been no shortage of amazing creations from players since the game first launched but now the mode has gotten even better with the arrival of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

“Blood Dragons, Omega troopers, and a slew of objects and structures from Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon recently arrived in Far Cry Arcade, letting Far Cry 5 players create and share their own retro-sci-fi scenarios with the community.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon was a unique gift in the franchise, a futuristic (yet still classic at the same time) spin-off that was pretty much one big joke on the 80s take on the action genre. Now lasers and neon colours are invading Far Cry 5 with the inclusion of two new maps for Arcade.

According to Ubisoft regarding the new maps, “In the Passage map, the team has mashed up all of Far Cry Arcade’s post-launch additions into one adventure, combining elements from Hours of Darkness, Lost on Mars, and Dead Living Zombies before bringing players face to face with a Blood Dragon. Blood Dragon Arena, meanwhile, is a deathmatch map created using Blood Dragon assets. Both maps will be available free as part of the latest updates.”

The newest additions also mark 6 months since Far Cry 5 first launched to amazing reviews and incredible feedback about Montana, a mad-man and his cultist vision, and Boomer. And yes, Boomer was the most important part – that was a damn good dog.

Far Cry 5 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players with the new Arcade additions also live. Thoughts on Far Cry 3 and its arrival to Arcade? Sound off with your thoughts on all things Hope County in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

For more about the game:

“Welcome to Hope County, Montana, land of the free and the brave but also home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed, and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.”