Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Release Date Announced

The release date of Far Cry 3 Classic Edition has now been confirmed by Ubisoft with the re-release of the game coming to consoles on June 26.

Ubisoft posted news of the Classic Edition’s release date on the Far Cry 5 Steam page in the form of a news post that confirmed the date. The post explained that everyone will be able to purchase the console version of Far Cry 3 Classic Edition when it releases on June 26, but those who have the season pass for Far Cry 5 will be able to get it quite a bit earlier. An identical announcement was also shared through the Ubisoft forums.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Far Cry 3 Classic Edition will release on consoles on June 26th,” Ubisoft community manager Amanda “UbiDomZ” Gavin said on the Steam page. “Enjoy a 4 weeks early access thanks to the Far Cry 5 Season Pass!”

Both the season pass and the Gold Edition of Far Cry 5 come with Far Cry 3 Classic Edition, and those who are getting the game this way will be able to access the classic Far Cry on May 29 as opposed to the widespread release in June. Prior to the reveal of this release date, all that was known was that everyone would be able to get the game sometime in the summer.

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition was first revealed back in February when the season pass for Far Cry 5 was first being discussed by Ubisoft. While the season pass already guarantees players three additional DLCs that’ll be released at a later date, Ubisoft surprised Far Cry fans by announcing that Far Cry 3 would also be included for the first time on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The release date will give players more time to play through Far Cry 5, perhaps more than once, before returning to the world of Far Cry once again to play the older game. Far Cry 3 is regarded as one of the series’ best games, though Far Cry 5 looks like it’s planning on giving it a run for its money.

Beyond the release of Far Cry 3 Classic Edition, players with the season pass also have the following DLCs to look forward to.

Hours of Darkness : Players will travel back in time to Vietnam to battle against Viet Cong soldiers

: Players will travel back in time to Vietnam to battle against Viet Cong soldiers Dead Living Zombies : Players will face hordes of zombies in multiple b-movie scenarios

: Players will face hordes of zombies in multiple b-movie scenarios Lost on Mars: Players will leave Earth behind to go toe-to-claws with Martian arachnids

Far Cry 5 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.