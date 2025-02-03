New Far Cry Surprise Is Not What Fans Were Expecting

A new Far Cry surprise release by Ubisoft is not what fans of the series were expecting, but it is what they just got. With Far Cry 7 reportedly on the horizon, Far Cry fans are in a holding pattern just waiting for the game to be revealed by Ubisoft. Nothing has changed on this front, but Ubisoft has done something new with the series, revisiting an older game in the series and bolstering it with a new update. And it’s not the most recently released game in the series, aka Far Cry 6, that has been on the receiving end of this update.

There’s no debate about what the best Far Cry game in the series is. Just about everyone agrees it is Far Cry 3, though the earlier Far Cry games and Far Cry 5 are also favorites of some fans. Much like the best Far Cry game isn’t a debate, the worst Far Cry game also isn’t much debate: it’s Far Cry: New Dawn.

Released back in 2019, as a series spin-off and sequel to Far Cry 5, the 11th Far Cry game only garnered a 73 on Metacritric and sold softly. And this is because it’s not very good. That said, those playing it in 2025, or interested in playing it in 2025, can now do so at a smooth 60 FPS thanks to a new update for the game on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, six years after its release. Suffice to say, fans did not expect to see such a meaningful update for the game.

Unfortunately, even at 60 FPS the game is still not good because its issues are not technical. Its issues are in its design, story, and characters, which this update does not fix. As for why Ubisoft has put resources in releasing this update for a game with minimal interest, it has not said.

