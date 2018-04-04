Far Cry Is Already the Fastest Selling Game In the Series, Says Ubisoft

Just a couple of days ago, we posted that Far Cry 5 was off to a good start on Steam, selling 500,000 copies within a matter of days. But that was just the beginning of the sequel’s sales success, as Ubisoft has posted some new information, indicating that the game is a much bigger hit than anyone has anticipated.

In the post, the publisher revealed that the game has managed to double the opening week sales of the previous entry in the franchise, Far Cry 4, and has become “the fastest selling title” thus far. It also noted that digital distribution managed to account for more than 50 percent of overall sales, and now stands as the second biggest launch ever for an Ubisoft game, though Tom Clancy’s The Division still holds the number one spot.

Ubisoft noted that the game has reached $310 million in consumer spending with its first week of release – not too shabby at all. And that’s likely to continue as Far Cry 5 Arcade continues to build up content, and the first season pass content for the game gets released down the road.

The game is also a big hit with streamers, as Far Cry 5 attained more than 55,000 hours of Twitch streaming, along with 117 million views across YouTube. This is a record when it comes to Ubisoft games, and it’s likely to continue growing as time goes on.

“Far Cry 5, like the real Montana, is a vast and gorgeous playground filled with colorful stories for players to enjoy and share,” Laurent Detoc, President of Ubisoft, Americas. “We’re grateful to newcomers and fans of the series who have joined us in Hope County and have collectively grown our community.”

Last but certainly not least, Ubisoft posted the following image, which breaks down stats for the game, from the favorite weapon amongst playtest players (the shovel, strangely enough) to the most popular characters for hire, including human (Nick Rye) and animal (Boomer, obviously). You can check out the stats below.

There’s no question that Ubisoft has a big hit on its hands, but our review also explains just why it’s so damn good.

Far Cry 5 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.