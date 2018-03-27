Far Cry 5: How To Get The Microwaving Alien Gun

The latest title in the Far Cry franchise from Ubisoft is definitely a wild spin-off from the way the series usually has operated until now. With good boys like boomer, a bear named Cheezburger, crazy cultists led by a Tom Cruise wannabe, and tons more … it’s no wonder that players are already having a field day with Far Cry 5.

The Far Cry game that isn’t like a Far Cry game yet arguably one of the better Far Cry games (you still with me?) definitely has a few quirks within the gameplay experience. Aside from the testicles grabbing mission, there’s actually a really sweet weapon you’re going to want to grab before continuing on your journey against Eden’s Gate.

There’s an alien gun in the latest title, because of course there is, and you’re going to want to get it as soon as you can. This thing absolutely vaporizes enemies making you one helluva threat to the surrounding cultists. So how do you get this microwaving alien gun? Well, there’s a side quest for that – here’s what you need to know:

Go to John’s Region (in the Holland Valley area) and find Larry Parker. Parker will send you out on various missions to hunt down alien conspiracy theories. The quests are as follows:

Free Larry

The Hero’s Journey

Close Encounters

Out of This World

After the fourth quest is completed, you are now the proud owner of the Magnopulser – the alien tech that straight up pwns. What’s even better than the weapon itself is the official description for it, “This weapon uses some kind of microwaves that, if aimed properly, can explode organic targets. WTF?”

