Far Cry 5 Cracks Joke About Tower Climbing Mechanic

Far Cry 5 won’t have the tower climbing mechanic that Ubisoft fans are used to as the game sees the feature out the door with a joke that pokes fun at Ubisoft’s most popular games.

As see in GameSpot’s video above, Far Cry 5 takes the removal of the mechanic in stride with an early-game character making a comment about having to climb towers all over Hope County, Montana. At the start of the game, players are tasked by their superiors with climbing a lofty tower in order to activate an antenna. This action will be quite familiar by now to those who played the previous Far Cry games as well as those in Ubisoft’s other series, but according to the Dutch, the character that instructed you to climb the tower, this won’t be a reoccurring task.

“I know what you’re thinkin’ and no, I ain’t going to have you climbin’ towers all over the county for me, so don’t worry … also, try not to fall from up there,” said Dutch as the player climbed to heights that’ll make your palms sweat just from watching the climb.

Dutch’s comment is a clear reference to the tower climbing mechanic that was so prevalent first in Assassin’s Creed games and later spread to Far Cry. The climbing of towers was essential for unlocking more of the map so that players could navigate the various worlds, and while Ubisoft was consistent in the implementing of the feature, it seemed a bit tedious at times to fight up to the top of a tower so that you could more easily scope out nearby resources on the map.

This feature was first absent from Assassin’s Creed Origins with Ubisoft confirming long ago that it would also not be present in Far Cry 5 either. Back in June of 2017, Far Cry 5’s writer Drew Holmes spoke about Ubisoft’s decision to remove the tower climbing mechanic as well as the mini-map and said that the goal was to allow for more natural exploration.

“So the goal really was to get rid of the towers as a way of forcing me to interact with the people, pay attention to my surroundings,” Holmes told GamingBolt in an interview. “And sort of intuitively figure out, ‘well, if there’s a town here, there’s a gas station down the road,’ so everything sort of feels like a believable world.”

Far Cry 5 is scheduled to be released on March 27 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and check back here for our review once it’s ready.