Far Cry 5 Live Event Sends Players to the Arcade

The next Live Event in Far Cry 5 has now begun with players having to try out the Arcade mode in order to get the Vector and a special announcement.

Ubisoft previewed the next Live Event yesterday in a tweet that made players suspect that the map-building game mode would be featured since the event was called Arcade Dawn, but it wasn’t known at the time what the requirements for the challenge would be. Now that the event has fully been revealed, it looks like completing the challenge is as simple as spending some time in the Arcade mode.

Take a break from fighting peggies and hit the Arcade until dawn! Opt-in to the live event from the main menu and visit any arcade booth by April 17th to earn this week’s community outfit and your very own vector gun. pic.twitter.com/wTEyyHcH6D — Far Cry 5 (@FarCrygame) April 10, 2018

The tweet from Ubisoft previewed the event through a couple of Far Cry 5 images just like the last Live Event did, and a second tweet that came soon after showed what the rewards are this time for completing the event. A weapon and an outfit are available as personal and community goals, respectively, rewards that bring back the Vector. It might not be the version that players originally saw before the game was released, but players can no longer say that the Vector isn’t in the game with the start of this Live Event.

To take part in the Live Event, all you have to do is opt into the challenge through the game’s main menu. The Live Event page on Far Cry 5’s site also allows players to log in and check their progression in the challenge if you’re not able to get to your game anytime soon. In order to complete the challenge, players will have to participate in the Arcade mode for 40 minutes, a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of time that you can spend in Montana.

Not every player will be able to participate in this event though. Since this Arcade mode requires a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold account, those without the subscriptions won’t be able to partake in the challenge. This has been a point of frustration for some players already, but there doesn’t appear to be any way around the issue.

The newest Live Event is now live, but if you don’t see your rewards after completing the challenge, Ubisoft recommended reloaded the game once or twice to receive the rewards. This Live Event will only be available until April 17, so grab the Vector and the outfit by participating in the challenge while you can.