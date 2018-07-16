Far Cry 5 Mars DLC Trailer Introduces You to Brobot

Far Cry 5’s newest expansion takes players to Mars and introduces them to a new robot companion that’s appropriately named Brobot.

The latest trailer that’s been shared for the Lost on Mars DLC reveals what the deal is with players ending up on Mars before revealing the bandana-wearing gunbot. Playing as Far Cry 5’s most talented pilot around, Nick Rye, players are warped up into space after getting a call from Hurk. Waking up on the Red Planet, you can still hear Hurk, but the voice is coming from his disembodied head. The party-hard character has been dismembered on Mars, so it’s up to Nick to find all the pieces and put him back together again. Hurk tags along and helps out by outfitting his floating head with a robotic casing, thus creating the star-spangled Brobot, a Mars version of Far Cry 5’s Guns for Hire system.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Far Cry 5’s Lost on Mars expansion takes players millions of miles away from the farms of Hope County to the red planet,” a description for the video above said. “This time around, you’ll be playing as everyone’s favorite fighter pilot, Nick Rye as you blast Martian arachnids, fly around Mars, and hangout with your old buddy Hurk in an effort to save the earth from a deadly alien invasion.”

Boasting a fittingly exotic arsenal of space weapons, you won’t find the usual limitations of ammo in Lost on Mars. Instead, the new guns operate off of cooldowns with a variety of choices to pick ranging from shotguns to pistols to high-powered gloves that let you punch the space creatures. Exploding cows and distracting chickens also find a place in your Mars armory in the form of more weapons unique to the DLC.

You’ll also be able to travel back to Hope County, Montana, at least in some form. Interacting with geysers around the map will let players travel back to a warped version of Montana while bringing their new space toys with them to fight the Seed family.

Join the #FarCry5 development team on Twitch tomorrow at 2pm ET for an early look at the new Lost on Mars DLC! https://t.co/OGO7RWESoa pic.twitter.com/61YVbb4hDJ — Far Cry 5 (@FarCrygame) July 15, 2018

Later today, a deeper look at the DLC will also be offered by Ubisoft. The trailer at the top says that the DLC is out now, but it’s marked everywhere else as releasing on July 17, so it doesn’t appear to be out just yet.