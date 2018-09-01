Far Cry 5 Adds New Game Plus, “Infamous” Difficulty Level

One of the biggest releases this year, Far Cry 5, has just gotten even better with the addition of a new game plus mode, as well as a new difficulty level.

Far Cry 5’s new game plus mode functions like most new game plus modes, carrying over a previous save file so that your weapons, vehicles, cash, and XP all transfer over with you while starting a new game. In addition to the staples, Challenges and Arcade progression will also carry over.

An interesting twist to the formula is that players will be able to start a new game plus run as many times as they want, carrying over the progress each time. In other words, you can be a Hope County superhero by the very start of the game.

Interestingly, it doesn’t appear enemies get tougher in new game plus mode, however, Ubisoft has added a brand-new difficulty level to the game dubbed “Infamous.” With this difficulty level, enemies will have more health and deal more damage, and the game in general will be much more difficult; perfect for new game plus playthrough or for first-run players looking to be punished.

Far Cry 5 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. And if you haven’t played since near launch, not only do you have new game plus to look forward to, but a slew of DLC, though, unlike NG+, said DLC isn’t free.

For more news and media on the game, then be sure to check out all of our latest coverage on the title by clicking here. If it’s more information about Far Cry 5 you’re after, then here’s an official elevator pitch from Ubisoft itself:

“Hope County, Montana, has been overrun by a fanatical doomsday cult – The Project at Eden’s Gate. On your arrival, you must spark the fires of resistance to liberate the community. Fan the flames of resistance and fight to free Hope County from the grip of a deadly cult. Beware the wrath of Joseph Seed and his cult followers as you support the resistance in small-town America. Explore Hope County and discover the Montana countryside, its wildlife, and its inhabitants in an exciting open world.”