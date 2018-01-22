Here’s What You’ll Need To Run Far Cry 5 On PC

We're just a few weeks away from getting the opportunity to fight a deadly cult and take back a piece of Americana in Far Cry 5, and today, Ubisoft revealed the PC specs for the game, so you'll have a good idea of whether your system is up to speed for handling all the open-world action that it has to offer.

Per the company's notes, the game should be able to handle an NVIDIA GeForce GTS 970 or AMD R9 290X with ease, as long as you have 8GB of system RAM and 1080p resolution set to go. For good measure, the company also included specs for running the game at 4K, in both 30 frames per second and 60 frames per second.

The information below is a bit technical, but helpful for those that want to get maximum performance out of the game:

MINIMUM CONFIGURATION:

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

SYSTEM RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 720p

Video Preset: Low

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION (60 FPS):

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

SYSTEM RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 1080p

Video Preset: High

4K 30 FPS CONFIGURATION:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

SYSTEM RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 2160p

Video Preset: High

4K 60 FPS CONFIGURATION:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

SYSTEM RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 2160p

Video Preset: High/Ultra

*Supported NVIDIA cards at time of release:

• GeForce GTX600 series: GeForce GTX670 or better

• GeForce GTX700 series: GeForce GTX760 or better

• GeForce GTX900 series: GeForce GTX950 or better

• GeForce GTX10-Series: GeForce GTX1050 or better

**Supported AMD cards at time of release:

• Radeon 200 series: Radeon R9 270 or better

• Radeon 300/Fury X series: Radeon R7 370 or better

• Radeon 400 series: Radeon RX 460 or better

• Radeon Vega series: any Radeon Vega series

If you're getting console versions of the game, it should run quite smoothly at 30 frames per second. Ubisoft hasn't revealed just how well the game will run on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro just yet, but they should look excellent as well.

We'll find out soon enough when Far Cry 5 releases on March 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.