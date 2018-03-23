Far Cry 5 Secret Ending Lets You Beat it in 5 Minutes

Far Cry 5 is set to wrap up the month of March and release this Tuesday on the 27th. It’s the biggest release left in the month, and will likely be taking up your time for weeks to come. Or it may only take you five minutes.

Similar to Far Cry 4, which had a secret ending that allowed you to beat it in less than 15 minutes, Far Cry has a secret, special ending that allows you to get into Hope County and out in about five minutes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

— Spoilers for Far Cry 5‘s opening and its Secret Ending ahead —

Far Cry 5 begins with a squad of US Marshals who are serving a warrant to arrest Jacob Seed, the cult-leader of Eden’s Gate which has all but occupied Hope County Montana. Aka, he’s the game’s main antagonist.

The first scene features you walking into Seed’s church to cuff and arrest him. This is followed by some dialogue, and then the act of the arrest.

The secret ending is activated if you do nothing. If you opt to not arrest him when instructed, bickering amongst your squad will commence, complimented by Seed spewing some creepy dialogue. After about a minute and a half, a new scene begins to play.

Following in your hesitant footsteps, the local sheriff and co. leaves the church, saying, “You put those cuffs on him, none of us get out of here alive.” The moment you leave the church you beat Far Cry 5 and the credits roll.

Upon the completion of the credits, you will be able to reload your last checkpoint. From here, you can opt to arrest Seed and kick off the actual game. Or you can just repeat the secret ending over and over again until you’re the first person to beat Far Cry 5 100 times. I know that’s what I’m going to do.

You can watch the secret ending for yourself below, courtesy of Polygon:

Far Cry 5 will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches. It’s price-point will begin at $59.99 USD for a standard edition of the game. If you want, you can check out the game’s full trophy/achievement list here.

In other recent and related news, the game will feature microtransactions, but only for cosmetic items. Meanwhile, it may or may not have a mission referencing President Trump and his alleged “Pee Tape.”

Source: Polygon