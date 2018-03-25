Far Cry 5 Looks Absolutely Insane in New Patriotic Trailer

March’s most anticipated release, Far Cry 5, is right around the corner. But until it releases on Tuesday, Ubisoft has a bit more teasing and hype-building to do.

To celebrate the imminent release, the French publisher/developer has released a new “singalong” trailer, featuring signature Far Cry insanity, underlined by the patriotic “My Country ‘Tis Of Thee” blaring in the background. As one European user points out on YouTube, “this is the most American I’ve ever felt.” You and me too, Joshua E.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically the trailer features a mix between gameplay and cinematic moments, including exploding cows, forced baptisms, shooting down helicopters with RPGs, zip-lining, fishing, scary-ass eagles, a semi-truck strapped with machine guns, planes, gun fights, cougar maulings, and of course fireworks and some beer.

The trailer comes off the back of months of marketing where some people criticize the game and Ubisoft for being anti-American and anti-patriotic. And while I don’t agree either was ever in play, I must say the game’s marketing has been a bit all over the place. Sometimes it looks dark and like a heavy social critique. Other times it looks like the bombastic Far Cry of the past. In the beginning Ubisoft was seemingly dipping more in the former, but as release draws nearer it has increasingly gone with the latter. And the more I think of it, that’s classic Far Cry: a tight-rope walk between being ludic and being grisly.

Far Cry 5 is poised to release March 27th. Upon release, it will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, starting at $59.99 USD. Below, you can check out an elevator pitch of the game for more information:

“Hope County, Montana, has been overrun by a fanatical doomsday cult – The Project at Eden’s Gate. On your arrival, you must spark the fires of resistance to liberate the community. Fan the flames of resistance and fight to free Hope County from the grip of a deadly cult. Beware the wrath of Joseph Seed and his cult followers as you support the resistance in small-town America. Explore Hope County and discover the Montana countryside, its wildlife, and its inhabitants in an exciting open world.”