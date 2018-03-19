Spoiler-Free Far Cry 5 Trophy List Revealed

The full list of Far Cry 5 trophies has been revealed, and those hoping to avoid spoilers can read through it without having to worry about stumbling across any unwanted details.
As reported first by PowerPyx, each Far Cry 5 trophy ranging from one Platinum to many Bronze trophies can be seen below according to what tier they fall in. Trophies that can’t be missed are indicated by the “hidden” tag, trophies that players will naturally find through the story mode.
Many of the trophies are restricted to the campaign mode while others are only earned through playing in the arcade mode. None of them appear to require the use of co-op gameplay either, so while some trophies may be easier for those playing with friends, everything looks to be earnable when playing solo as well.
Check out the full list of trophies below before Far Cry 5 releases on March 27 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.
Platinum
- We Always Had Faith In You
- Obtain all the TrophiesGold
Gold
- Together Forever
- Get to the End (Solo Campaign only)
- Spoilery Story Trophy 6 (hidden)
- Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
Silver
- Spoilery Story Trophy 2 (hidden)
- Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Spoilery Story Trophy 4 (hidden)
- Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Spoilery Story Trophy 7 (hidden)
- Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Pack Rat
- Grab 1 of each collectible item. You never know when it will come in handy (Campaign only)
- Troublemaker
- Discover the joys of destroying cult property in every region (Campaign only)
- ARCADE Player
- Reach level 20 in the Arcade (Arcade only)
- Hope County Master Angler
- Acquire all 4 Fishing Rods (Campaign only)
- Close and Personal
- Perform 25 close combat Takedown Kills (Campaign only)
- Explosive Surprise
- Sabotage 5 vehicles in a way that kills an enemy (Campaign only)
- Survivalist
- Purchase half of all perks available (Campaign only)
Bronze
- Spoilery Story Trophy 1 (hidden)
- Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Spoilery Story Trophy 3 (hidden)
- Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Spoilery Story Trophy 5 (hidden)
- Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Spoilery Story Trophy 8 (hidden)
- Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Spoilery Story Trophy 9 (hidden)
- Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Spoilery Story Trophy 10 (hidden)
- Hidden (Solo Campaign only)
- Ain’t No Wallflower
- Who are these people? Speak to 50 citizens of Hope County (Campaign only)
- Been There, Done That
- Bag and net one of each type of fish and animal in the county (Campaign only)
- Liberator
- Liberate 5 locations from the Project at Eden’s Gate (Campaign only)
- Scavenger
- Follow the clues to the end of 3 treasure hunts (Campaign only)
- What Now?
- Complete 3 more Resistance objectives after liberating an Outpost (Campaign only)
- The Greatest SOB That Ever Lived
- Laugh in danger’s face by executing a Clutch Nixon stunt in each region (Campaign only)
- A Wing And A Prayer
- Fly Nick’s plane. Hopefully you’re not afraid of heights (Campaign only)
- Sewer Rat
- Destroy a cult water treatment pump and make them thirst for revenge (Campaign only)
- Peachy Keen
- Bait Peaches into going back home (Campaign only)
- Kicking the Hornet’s Nest
- Trigger the wrath of a Herald (Campaign only)
- ARCADE Hero
- Play the ‘Arcade Hero’ mode 5 times (Arcade only)
- ARCADE Hunter
- Kill 100 enemies in Arcade Multiplayer maps (Arcade only)
- ARCADE Enthusiast
- Successfully complete 10 featured Arcade maps in Solo or Co-op (Arcade only)
- ARCADE Competitor
- Win 10 featured maps in Multiplayer (Arcade only)
- The Hurk Locker
- Truly bond with Hurk by destroying 15 vehicles together (Campain only)
- Locked and Loaded
- Fully customize your weapon (Campaign only)
- Ghost Kill
- Perform a Headshot kill with any bow or rifle on an enemy cultist more than 150m away (Campaign only)
- Extra Crafty
- Craft 25 recipes (Campaign only)
- Fashion FIrst
- Purchase $1000 in clothing (Campaign only)
- Big Spender
- Spend $50000 in Vehicle Shops (Campaign only)
- Stocked Garage
- Buy 3 vehicles to populate your garage (Campaign only)
- Ace Killer
- Destroy 10 planes while driving any aerial vehicle (Campaign only)
- Squash and Run
- Run over and kill 20 enemies (Campaign only)
- Fertilizing the Land
- Using a tractor, obliterate 5 enemies (Campaign only)
- Death From Above
- Drop a bomb from a plane and destroy or disable 4 vehicles at once (Campaign only)
- Opportunity Knocks
- Using rocks or cans, distract 15 enemies (Campaign only)
- Road Gunner
- While driving or leaning out of a vehicle, kill 25 enemies (Campaign only)
- Fish Market
- Sell 20 fish for cash (Campaign only)
- Where’s the Beef?
- Tenderize a bull with your bare hands. To death (Campaign only)
- Ignoble Beast
- Kill a bison using only melee weapons (Campaign only)
- Hitting it Off
- Play 3 quests with a friend (Campaign only)
- Like A Bird
- Use a wingsuit to travel more than 5000m (Campaign only)