Spoiler-Free Far Cry 5 Trophy List Revealed

The full list of Far Cry 5 trophies has been revealed, and those hoping to avoid spoilers can read through it without having to worry about stumbling across any unwanted details.

As reported first by PowerPyx, each Far Cry 5 trophy ranging from one Platinum to many Bronze trophies can be seen below according to what tier they fall in. Trophies that can’t be missed are indicated by the “hidden” tag, trophies that players will naturally find through the story mode.

Many of the trophies are restricted to the campaign mode while others are only earned through playing in the arcade mode. None of them appear to require the use of co-op gameplay either, so while some trophies may be easier for those playing with friends, everything looks to be earnable when playing solo as well.

Check out the full list of trophies below before Far Cry 5 releases on March 27 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Platinum

We Always Had Faith In You Obtain all the TrophiesGold



Gold

Together Forever Get to the End (Solo Campaign only)

Spoilery Story Trophy 6 (hidden) Hidden (Solo Campaign only)



Silver

Spoilery Story Trophy 2 (hidden) Hidden (Solo Campaign only)

Spoilery Story Trophy 4 (hidden) Hidden (Solo Campaign only)

Spoilery Story Trophy 7 (hidden) Hidden (Solo Campaign only)

Pack Rat Grab 1 of each collectible item. You never know when it will come in handy (Campaign only)

Troublemaker Discover the joys of destroying cult property in every region (Campaign only)

ARCADE Player Reach level 20 in the Arcade (Arcade only)

Hope County Master Angler Acquire all 4 Fishing Rods (Campaign only)

Close and Personal Perform 25 close combat Takedown Kills (Campaign only)

Explosive Surprise Sabotage 5 vehicles in a way that kills an enemy (Campaign only)

Survivalist Purchase half of all perks available (Campaign only)



Bronze