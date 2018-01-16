Far Cry 5 Vinyl Soundtrack Collector’s Edition Announced

Mondo is back and with yet another awesome vinyl for gamers everywhere. Ubisoft and the popular collectibles company have teamed up once more to bring an exclusive Far Cry 5 collector’s experience that includes not only the game itself, but those sweet, sweet tunes with a more classic style.

Whether you’re planning on taking on crazed cultists on PC or on console, the collector’s edition by Mondo is available for all:

“Far Cry 5 is getting a unique new collector’s edition, thanks to a collaboration between Ubisoft and Mondo. The high-end collectibles maker has turned its talents to Far Cry 5’s mysterious Father, Joseph Seed, in an evocative new art piece created by Jay Shaw, Mondo’s creative director, which graces the box, Steelbook game case, and vinyl soundtrack included in the Far Cry 5 x Mondo Edition.

Limited to 4,000 units worldwide, the Far Cry 5 x Mondo Edition also includes a downloadable version of the soundtrack. Those who grab this edition will also get the standard edition of Far Cry 5, as well as the Doomsday Prepper Pack and the Chaos Pack, which add cosmetic and consumable items for players to use as they fight to free Hope County, Montana, from the grip of The Project at Eden’s Gate cult.”

Interested? You can pre-order the above set right here at the Ubisoft Store – pre-orders are now live! Want a little more collectibles action before Far Cry 5 releases on March 27th? We’ve got you covered with the Joseph Seed collectible figure right here. Joseph Seed is not only a priest, but also the charismatic leader of the Project at Eden’s Gate. Discover a new Ubicollectibles figurine showing the Father rousing his believers to defend their holy project. From a backwater town in Georgia, through foster homes, Joseph toughened up and grew into a charismatic and visionary leader. Joseph founded and started leading the Project at Eden’s Gate after hearing voices telling him the world would soon come to an end, and that he had been chosen to save the souls of 3,000 selected people.

