Far Cry 6 Release Date Potentially Leaked

Remember Far Cry 6? Ubisoft’s latest installment in its open-world first-person shooter franchise was slated to release in the early portion of 2021 originally, but following a delay in late 2020, the publisher hasn’t opted to share anything else about the game. Well, as of today, a new leak has now come about that might give us a decent idea of when we’ll be able to get our hands on the highly-anticipated sequel.

Spotted on retail website Proxis, a new release date for Far Cry 6 has been listed in the game’s description. The Belgian retailer asserts that FC6 will launch later this year on April 30, 2021. This same date is listed across all versions of the game that appear for sale on the store’s website meaning that it’s not just a one-off error.

Of course, we do see launch dates leak through retail stores every now and then, but it’s always important to take them with a major grain of salt. This date hasn't been verified by Ubisoft just yet meaning that by no means is it definite.

While we should be wary of this date, the specific day in mention isn’t out of the question when it comes to Far Cry 6 actually arriving. This year, April 30 is a Friday which is often one of the two most common days of the week in which games hit storefronts. Plus, this date is also after the conclusion of Ubisoft’s current fiscal year. In the past, the publisher already confirmed that Far Cry 6 wouldn’t arrive until the company’s next fiscal period starts which is on April 1.

It’s also important to note that this isn’t the first leaked date we have seen for Far Cry 6, either. Late in 2020, the Microsoft Store listed the game with a launch date of May 25, 2021. This was changed pretty quickly after appearing on the digital marketplace and perhaps has more credibility than the leak from Proxis.

For now, all we know for certain is that Far Cry 6 is slated to release at some point in 2021 and will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If either of the two leaked dates that we’ve seen for FC6 prove to be accurate, then we should start hearing and seeing a whole lot more of it in action soon. Until that time, you can keep up with all of our ongoing coverage right here.

Do you think this new Far Cry 6 release date will prove to be credible? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you’d like to talk more.