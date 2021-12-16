Far Cry 6 December 15 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Far Cry 6 update was released today by Ubisoft for all platforms, which is to say on Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the update, Ubisoft has also released the official patch notes for the update. Unfortunately, the update isn’t that notable, unless you’re on PC.

If you’re on PC, the update makes some important fixes, including a fix for the crashing issues that have been happening on PC since the November update and the crashing issues that have been happening since launch. Of course, it will vary from player to player, but this was a big issue for me while playing Far Cry 6. It crashed several times on my PC. Beyond this though, the update just comes with a couple of smaller fixes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the complete and official patch notes for yourself:

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen after launching the Vaas: Insanity DLC on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launching the game on PC after the November 16 Hotfix.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on PC.

Fixed an issue that could cause severe FPS drops when hovering over items in the Arsenal.

Fixed an issue that displayed an incorrect icon for a PC Co-Op player in your party.

Fixed an issue that caused the “New Item” icon to not disappear when hovering over a newly acquired item.

Far Cry 6 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. For more coverage on the recent Ubisoft game, click here.

“The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry’s prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin.”