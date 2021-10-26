Far Cry 6 Releases New Update Alongside Patch Notes

A new Far Cry 6 update is live on all platforms alongside patch notes that reveal and detail what the update does, and it’s not much. The update doesn’t come with new features or new content. Rather, the update comes with a couple of fixes in relation to performance and glitches plus “general bug fixes.” Yes, the update fixes some of the game’s bugs, but we have no clue how many or which exactly because Ubisoft doesn’t say.

What we do know are the file sizes of the update, which are as follows: PC: 1.1 GB, Xbox One: 512 MB, Xbox Series X/S: 2.4 GB, PlayStation 4: 772 MB, and PlayStation 5: 536 MB. It’s unclear why the file sizes are different depending on the platform, but it could be due to optimzation and the number of big fixes per platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the complete patch notes for the update, courtesy of Ubisoft:

PC, Luna, and Stadia:

Fixed an issue that could cause performance issues when the Ubisoft Connect overlay was enabled on PC

General bug fixes

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S:

General bug fixes

PlayStation 4:

General bug fixes

PlayStation 5:

Fixed an issue that caused English voice assets to be missing for some regions on PlayStation 5

General bug fixes

Far Cry 6 is available via the PC, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5. For more coverage on the game, click here.

“The Far Cry series has always known how to keep players busy, and Far Cry 6 is no different,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Yara feels bigger than most open-world playgrounds and is filled with things to do, though unfortunately for completionists, many of those activities seldom feel rewarding enough to pursue. A superb villain made even more special considering Far Cry’s prestigious roster of antagonists and plenty of turn-your-brain-off quests keep Far Cry 6 engaging, but it definitely feels as though the Far Cry formula has now been stretched thin.”