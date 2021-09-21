A new Far Cry game has been announced, but perhaps not one that many fans might have been expecting. Funforge and Ubisoft today announced a new partnership for Far Cry Beyond, a Far Cry tabletop board game. Details remain incredibly sparse about the newly announced board game, but it is known that Far Cry Beyond is set to release at some point in 2022.

The French publisher of board games is known for titles like Tokaido and Quantum among many others. It also distributes titles from a number of other companies like CMON, Modiphius Entertainment, North Star Games, and more. Given the wide range of titles that Funforge has had a hand with in the past, it is difficult to say what Far Cry Beyond might actually look like at release, but it does seem fair to say that it will be interesting to see what the team does with the franchise.

As far as actual information about Far Cry Beyond, essentially all that was shared was the new partnership, the title, the logo, and the fact that it is set to arrive next year. At this point, beyond that, it is anyone’s guess. “Funforge and Ubisoft are proud to announce their partnership on Far Cry Beyond,” Funforge shared on Twitter alongside the logo. You can check it out for yourself below:

As noted above, the upcoming board game Far Cry Beyond is set to release at some point in 2022 from Funforge and Ubisoft. As for the Far Cry video game series, Far Cry 6 is set to release for the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on October 7th. Far Cry 6 sees players take on the role of Dani Rojas as they join a revolutionary group called Libertad on the fictional island of Yara. Players work to liberate Yara from the grasp of President Antón Castillo, portrayed by Breaking Bad‘s Giancarlo Esposito, and his son, Diego, whom he is grooming to take his place. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

What do you think about the announcement of Far Cry Beyond? Are you interested in learning more about the upcoming board game?