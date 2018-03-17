Far Cry Humble Bundle, Save Big on Entire Franchise

Humble Bundle is a fantastic way to score the games you’ve been looking for super cheap while also doing a little good in the world. Each month, new deals are offered with several package choices to choose from. In addition to the bundles, they also just offer great savings on select titles. The latest franchise to get that charitable discount is the Far Cry series from Ubisoft … just in time for Far Cry 5 this month!

Though you can order Far Cry 5 from Humble Bundle, that’s the only title for full price (for obvious reasons) but Far Cry 4 and beyond are all at phenomenal prices. Here’s what you can get, and for how much, for a limited time only:

Far Cry 4 – 60% off

Far Cry Primal Digital APEX Edition – 60% off

Far Cry 3 Deluxe – 60% off

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon – 60% off

Far Cry – 60% off

Far Cry 2 Fortune’s Edition – 60% off

Far Cry 3 – 60% off

Call of Juarez/Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon bundle – 66% off

And various other DLC add on packs and Season Passes for up to 66% off. It’s the perfect way to catch up on the franchise before the newest title before it launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 27th. For more about the latest game:

Welcome to Hope County, Montana, land of the free and the brave but also home to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate. Stand up to cult leader Joseph Seed, and his siblings, the Heralds, to spark the fires of resistance and liberate the besieged community.

FIGHT AGAINST A DEADLY CULT

Free Hope County in solo or two-player co-op. Recruit Guns and Fangs for hire to help defeat the cult.

A WORLD THAT HITS BACK

Wreak havoc on the cult and its members but beware of the wrath of Joseph Seed and his followers.

CARVE YOUR OWN PATH

Build your character and choose your adventure in the largest customizable Far Cry game ever!

DYNAMIC TOYS

Take control of iconic muscle cars, ATV’s, planes and a lot more to engage the cult forces in epic fights.

The Far Cry Humble Sale is available here.