‘Far Cry New Dawn’: How to Find the ‘Splinter Cell’ Sam Fisher Suit

For those currently enjoying the latest installment in the Far Cry series that paints a post-apocalyptic pictures years after the events of the fifth game, there are a few treasures you have to uncover. For those that are fans of Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell franchise, there’s a nifty Sam Fisher suit available within the world of New Dawn. Even better? Unlocking this suit will also unlock the Paladin’s Secret achievement for those looking towards 100% completion.

So how do you get the suit? Our friends over at PlayStation Lifestyle put together a pretty nifty video showing exactly how it’s done, seen above. Before you get started on getting this suit for yourself, you need to make sure you have Expeditions unlocked, which is easy to do near the beginning of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Basically, you’ll need to work your way through various Expeditions until you come across a government plane objective, in which you’ll want to head to the forefront of the crashed aircraft. Continue on through the front until you see a room with a laptop and a giant screen in it. Go up to the laptop itself to interact with it, and the suit progression will be triggered.

Look around the room until you see a ladder. Once spotted, head up (though not out) and head into the room with a that shows the suit itself alongside a massive panel. Collect the suit and don’t die until the mission is over, and it’s all yours for keeps.

As for the game itself, Far Cry New Dawn is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can also check out our full review right here to see what we thought about the spin-off and how it didn’t quite keep up the magic of Far Cry 5.

Thoughts on the latest Far Cry game and its Splinter Cell nod? Sound off in the comment section below with your thoughts on the latest game from Ubisoft, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.