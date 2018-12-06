‘Far Cry: New Dawn’ Revealed With New Box Art

Yesterday, we got a rather interesting teaser from Ubisoft suggesting that the story that started with Far Cry 5 earlier this year would continue following the activation of a nuclear bomb. Tonight’s Game Awards show was supposed to be the place where we got a closer look at what this new expansion would be — but a leak of its official box art has already given us a better idea.

Thanks to a tweet from Nibellion, we now know about Far Cry: New Dawn, a separate game release that will be coming out for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Rather than an expansion to Far Cry 5, this looks like a separate adventure that follows the events that occurred in the original, focusing on a pair of survivors that go after the remains of the Father’s cult, as well as other post-nuclear surprises. You can see the art below:

Little is known about the game thus far outside of the teaser and the box art, but we do get a glimpse of what appears to be the two main heroines, a pair of survivors with makeshift weapons to fight against enemies. These two appear to be sisters, and are very savvy when it comes to torturing former cult members for information as you can see from the poor sap that is tied up.

And you can see the remains of the Missouri-based city from Far Cry 5 throughout on the box art (including the church where you started your game), giving players a good idea of the open world they’ll be exploring in the follow-up. It’s unknown if we’ll be seeing the Father again, though he did survive at the end of the last game (no matter which ending you chose), so it’s likely he may reappear in the hopes of rebuilding Eden’s Gate.

We’ll get a closer look at the game in action in just a few hours as Ubisoft will have an extended trailer, as well as a possible release date. Considering that Far Cry 5 was one of this year’s biggest sellers, there’s an avid audience that will no doubt pick up New Dawn, just to see what unfolds. Also, a chainsaw blade gun — who can resist?

Far Cry: New Dawn doesn’t have a release date, but it’s expected for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in 2019.