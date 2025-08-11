Far Cry TV Series Reportedly in the Works From Alien: Earth Creator

A TV series based on Ubisoft’s Far Cry video game franchise appears to be in the works with Noah Hawley, the creator of Fargo and Alien: Earth. We are currently living through a very good time for video game adaptations. The Last of Us is being showered with awards (even if the latest season was divisive among fans), Fallout is an incredible tongue-in-cheek sci-fi drama, and Resident Evil is being rebooted for the big screen next year with Zach Cregger, director of one of 2025’s most successful horror movies. It is almost shocking that games are being adapted so respectfully now given the genre was absolutely awful about a decade ago.

Of course, they’re not all perfect, but there is more of an effort to handle these things with more care. Ubisoft is trying to break its way into the film and television industry with new live-action adaptations of Assassin’s Creed and its open-world crime game Watch Dogs, the latter of which already finished filming. They have had some rocky attempts in the past with a bad Assassin’s Creed movie and a handful of other adaptations of games like Splinter Cell and The Division that lingered in development hell for years.

Far Cry TV Series in the Works at FX With Alien: Earth’s Noah Hawley

far cry 4

However, it appears they are committing to a TV adaptation of one of their biggest IP. According to a now removed post from Ubisoft’s own website, FX is developing a Far Cry TV series with Noah Hawley and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney as co-creators. Rob McElhenney will star in the show while Hawley will serve as showrunner. Reddit users who claim to have seen the post reported the details along with a quote in Ubisoft’s blog post. It was also confirmed in this post that each season of the Far Cry series will be a new location and group of characters, meaning it will follow the game’s anthology storytelling formula.

“This collaboration is really an embarrassment of riches,” Boykin, who serves as Ubisoft Film & Television head of film and television content. “Far Cry a psychological tailspin that doesn’t shy away from the darkest and most absurd parts of humanity, which aligns perfectly with FX’s bold and fearless storytelling style.”

Hawley has dabbled in this format before as he created FX’s Fargo, which features self-contained stories with new characters every season. That makes him a great fit for this show, but he will have a lot on his plate if he wants to do more seasons of Alien: Earth and Far Cry. It’s unclear if the Far Cry TV series will adapt any of the games or continue any of those stories. This could be an opportunity to shed some light on beloved characters like Vaas, especially with actor Michael Mando only gaining more traction in recent years with Better Call Saul and soon, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

There are no details as for when this would release, but it seems like something that Ubisoft would want to time with the launch of Far Cry 7, which has yet to be formally announced. As of right now, this is all still technically a rumor, but we’d have to imagine this will be confirmed fairly soon if this was accidentally posted on Ubisoft’s own website. What do you think of a Far Cry TV series? FX has a great track record with TV shows and has the budgets to back it up. Let me know in the comments below.