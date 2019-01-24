‘Farming Simulator’ Introducing Competitive League, and That Ain’t Hay

There are a lot of games out there that are simply bred for multiplayer competition, such as Rocket League, Overwatch, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Madden NFL 19. But one title we didn't expect to see show up in the world of gaming competition? Farming Simulator. Alas, there it is.

Today, the team at GIANTS Software, which has been developing entries in the series for the past few years, has announced that it is launching an eSports initiative with the second season of the Farming Simulator Championship.

"Major changes lie ahead, when the Farming Simulator Championship becomes the Farming Simulator League, a full-fledged eSports league with 10 tournaments across Europe. At the end of the season, the best teams will compete for the title of the Farming Simulator Champion and 100.000€ in prizes. Every single tournament will not only grant circuit points for the best teams, but also wield big prizes, bringing the total prize pool for season two up to a total of 250.000€," the company confirmed in its press release.

Players will compete in the game in the hopes of making the best of their farm and scoring some big cash. And some big sponsors are on board as well, including Logitech GT, Nitrado and Intel.

"We have a unique opportunity", explains Christian Ammann, CEO of GIANTS Software and manager of the eSports division. "competitive farming is something people enjoy for years now, but it hasn't been done in eSports so far. We have lots of eSports enthusiasts in our company who can't wait to show the world that farming can indeed be fun and competitive at the same time. We believe we found the right mix of real farming and fun to play game elements to ensure everyone will find it entertaining."

The competition will separate itself from bale stacking in favor of a more competitive 3 vs 3 mode, where teams can see who's the best when it comes to all-out farming. "The game will, of course, stand true to its roots in farming and combine real field work like harvesting with fun and challenging game elements. GIANTS Software will reveal more about the new game mode in the near future."

As crazy as it sounds, with the right commentary team and some competitive players, there could be a hook to Farming Simulator League. Whether it's as big as Rocket League, however...we'll have to wait and see.

You can play Farming Simulator games now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

What do you think about the idea of "competitive farming"?