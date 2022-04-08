FaZe Clan to Produce SNL-Style Series For Twitch

The FaZe clan will be producing a handful of scripted and unscripted shows, including a Saturday Night Live-style show for Twitch. FaZe clan is arguably one of the most successful content creator groups out there thanks to its immense reach. Not only has it been able to attain massive mainstream partnerships such as a Batman comic book, but also lure in key talent like Snoop Dogg as official members of the clan. The rise of the clan since its days as nothing more than a Call of Duty eSports team has been intense and substantial. Now, the team is moving past things like vlogs and live streams and into high-caliber productions.

According to Variety, FaZe will begin producing a bunch of shows starting with unFaZed, a Saturday Night Live-esque series that will begin airing on Twitch on June 2nd. Not only will it feature regular internet content creators, but the series will also pull in key talent from the music, sports, TV, and film industries. In May, the FaZe Twitch channel will also broadcast a Big Brother-like competition series for 24 a days across 15 days. This is expected to be the start of a long-term programming plan for the clan which will eventually lead to scripted shows, though no specifics were given.

“What ‘SNL’ is to comedy, ‘unFaZed’ is to internet kids. That is aspirationally what we want to be,” said Nic Gibbs, FaZe clan’s vice president of development. “This is true in a format sense, but it’s more true culturally. ‘SNL’ is a place for the best comedians in the world to coalesce, to come together to play. They come to do things that they probably haven’t done before. But it’s also an incubator and a farm system. Think about all of the great writers that have gone on to become talk-show hosts who never even were on air. So we want to create a similar space that’s true to what FaZe Clan is.”

Given the amount of talent, money, and effort that’s being invested in these shows, it sounds like the FaZe clan is incredibly serious about its aspirations. Whether or not audiences will respond well to it remains to be seen, but it seems like the formula for something unique and fun is certainly there. The first two shows will bein airing on Twitch this summer.

