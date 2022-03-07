Snoop Dogg Joins FaZe Clan

In a surprising turn of events, rapper Snoop Dogg is joining esports organization FaZe Clan. The famed musician is known for his classic songs, but also for being a massive gamer. Snoop Dogg has been a long time Xbox fan and has even been featured in numerous titles like Call of Duty, True Crime, and more. In his downtime, Snoop Dogg even streams games like Madden on his Twitch channel. Needless to say, gaming is a big part of his life and it’s about to become even more prominent.

Snoop Dogg took to Twitter to announce that he is joining FaZe Clan as “FaZe Snoop.” The organization says Snoop will be on the board of directors and help “co-create content, participate in key business initiatives,” and start a community outreach program with “charitable activities that support youth.” Snoop Dogg credited his son Cordell Broadus for introducing him to the organization and noted FaZe’s connection to a younger audience as one of the reasons he became interested in working with them. Although FaZe is largely made up of YouTubers and professional gamers, it also features other celebrities like Bronny James, the son of notorious NBA player Lebron James.

Videos by ComicBook.com

FaZe has been steadily growing in popularity over the last decade. Not only has it made massive partnerships with big companies like DC Comics and McDonald’s, but it has managed to develop meaningful relationships with massive talent across the entertainment industry. Not only is it helpful to have someone with years of experience in that field, but it also helps them expand their roster to appeal to a wider audience. It remains to be seen just how much Snoop Dogg’s presence will be felt across the FaZe Clan’s work, but it sounds as if he will be involved in a relatively significant capacity. Given he’s already livestreaming on his own time, it seems safe to say he will be collaborating more with FaZe members in the near future.

What do you think about FaZe managing to recruit someone as legendary as Snoop Dogg? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T VentureBeat]