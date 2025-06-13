FBC: Firebreak Reveals Post-Launch Plans for 2025

In just a few more days, Remedy Entertainment is releasing its first-ever self-published game, FBC: Firebreak. The cooperative first-person shooter puts up to three players in the shoes of the Federal Bureau of Control’s first-response unit, Firebreak. Their mission is to contain the ongoing paranatural threat known as the Hiss. Like many multiplayer experiences, Remedy will support the game after its launch, bringing brand-new content for players to enjoy. The developer recently announced its first two major updates, which will make up the game’s post-launch plans for the rest of the year.

As seen in the FBC: Firebreak post-launch roadmap for 2025, the first major update will be implemented in the fall. This will add a new Job called Codename Outbreak, the Research Sector Jobsite, new gameplay systems and enemies, new free earnable rewards, and a new Classified Requisition, which is the game’s paid content. The second major update will launch in the winter, and will feature the new Job Codename Blackout. It will also have a new Jobsite, equipment, enemies, free earnable rewards, and Classified Requisition, but nothing is specifically detailed just yet.

Additionally, there are no release dates for these two major updates for FBC: Firebreak. However, it should be noted that besides the Classified Requisitions in each update, the content will be available for free.

FBC: Firebreak releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 17th. It will be available day one on PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog (Extra or Premium subscription required).

There are two editions of FBC: Firebreak players can purchase. The first is the Standard Edition, which just includes the base game and costs $39.99. The second is the Deluxe Edition, which costs $49.99 and comes with several extra goodies. Here is everything that comes with the Deluxe Edition:

“The Firestarter” Premium Voice Pack

“The Pencil Pusher” Premium Voice Pack

Firestarter Armor Set, Apex Revision (Helmet, Body Armor, Gloves)

Scorched Remnant Double-Barrel Shotgun Skin

Golden Firebreak Spray

Classified Requisition: “Firestarter”: A collection of 36 unlockable cosmetic items including weapon skins, sprays, and armor sets

Shortly before revealing its post-launch plans for FBC: Firebreak, Remedy Entertainment released a Gameplay Overview trailer, giving players a deep dive into what they’ll be doing as they traverse the halls of the Federal Bureau of Control. Anyone interested can check out the video above to see the game in action.

We had the opportunity to get an early look at the game. In our hands-on preview, we praise the game for its unique take on the popular genre, but we were not convinced it would make a huge impact for cooperative first-person shooter fans.

“I’m not really convinced FBC: Firebreak will take the world by storm, but at the very least, Remedy seems to be providing fans with something different, even if they don’t end up sticking with it,” reads our preview.

Are you excited for FBC: Firebreak? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments section below.