10 Video Games Releasing in June 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss

The June 2025 video game release schedule isn’t as dry as it usually is. This is partially helped by the incoming launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, but the month isn’t solely relying on that new Nintendo hardware. It’s full of interesting releases worth keeping an eye on, so here are the 10 games that deserve the most attention.

1) Deltarune: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4

The first two Deltarune chapters are finally coming to other platforms, but they’ll come alongside two brand-new chapters, as well. From the mind of Undertale developer Toby Fox, Deltarune follows a similar path to that acclaimed 2015 RPG and tells a parallel story to it. Both have a similar sense of humor and share some gameplay mechanics that mix turn-based battles and bullet hell patterns players must avoid, which has been a boon for some players and mildly disappointing for others. It’s been seven years since the first episode launched, and it will likely be a while before the seventh and final episode drops, but at least Fox is putting out two chapters at once to tide players over until then. There will be a fee for these new chapters, but that will just be a one-time charge since the later chapters will arrive as free updates.

Release Date: June 5th via PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC (Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 are already on PC and Switch)

2) Mario Kart World

This is it. Mario Kart World is the Nintendo Switch 2 launch title that is, barring a complete and unlikely boycott of its high price, probably going to help define the system for years to come. The kart racer is taking to the open streets with an interconnected world, Burnout Paradise or Forza Horizon 5 style, while also keeping the classic and ever-popular racing mechanics that generations have adored. It’s also got more systems like rail grinding and boat racing, as well as races that support up to 24 players. It’s likely going to be the biggest Mario Kart, which is promising for a launch title.

Release Date: June 5th via Nintendo Switch 2

3) MindsEye

MindsEye is one of the bigger swings of the month, or perhaps, depending on how it shakes out, the year. This is the first game from developer Build a Rocket Boy, the studio helmed by three ex-Rockstar North employees. These Grand Theft Auto alums have crafted a “narrative-driven, action-adventure thriller” in a semi-open world that revolves around conspiracies, artificial intelligence, driving, and a whole lot of shooting. It doesn’t seem like it has any one mechanic that stands out, and the team has been strangely silent about it, which doesn’t bode too well, but the pedigree behind it gives MindsEye some cred and makes it worth paying attention to. Grand Theft Auto 6 isn’t coming out for some time, after all.

Release Date: June 10th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

4) The Alters

From the creators of This War of Mine and Frostpunk, The Alters evokes the style of those prior two titles by having an intriguing hook built around a tactical foundation with base-building and survival elements. Players have to survive on an alien planet with their own clones who all have different personalities and goals. This can create tension, even though they are all working toward the same objective. It’s a perfect match for developer 11 bit studios’ strengths, as demonstrated by the acclaim the two aforementioned games have earned.

Release Date: June 13th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (will launch on Game Pass)

5) Gex Trilogy

Gex is not a staple platformer that could stand up with the likes of Mario or Crash Bandicoot, but a more lukewarm reception doesn’t mean Gex should stay banished from modern platforms. This collection, as the name implies, is a port of the first three Gex games that all came out in the mid to late 1990s. The first is a 2D platformer, while the second and third installments are 3D platformers, all of which are irreverent bundles of now-dated pop culture references. Gex Trilogy isn’t just a mere port, though, since it now supports native widescreen aspect ratio (but not for the first entry), smoother analog controls, rewinding, and save states. It’s an artifact of the time, and that’s worth studying even if the games themselves might not withstand the test of time.

Release Date: June 16th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

6) FBC: Firebreak

Remedy Entertainment is almost exclusively known for its single-player games, but it is venturing into the world of multiplayer with FBC: Firebreak. This cooperative first-person shooter that takes place in Control’s Oldest House seems to have a lot of the classic Remedy style with its wackier weapons. For example, players can summon a deadly lawn gnome that can summon a lightning storm that can take out both the Hiss and, because friendly fire is on, allies. Gameplay-wise, it’s quite a pivot from what Remedy is known and loved for, but it will launch on both PlayStation Plus Extra and Xbox Game Pass, so it’ll at least have a bigger-than-normal audience for a premium multiplayer game.

Release Date: June 17th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (will launch on PlayStation Plus Extra and Game Pass)

7) Lost in Random: The Eternal Die

Lost in Random was a niche tactical action game, but Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, despite being in the same series, is a somewhat sizable shift away from that style of game. The Eternal Die is a faster, isometric Hades-like roguelite that has players going through dungeons and sifting through the many relics and cards to craft their own build. It’s also got four randomly generated biomes, over 30 enemy types, and four bosses to further mix things up, all while taking place in a Coraline-like world that evokes some of director Tim Burton’s most iconic films. It’s a genre with many totemic entries, so it has a lot to live up to, but vibes and charm carried the first game quite far, and this spin-off seems to at least have those same attributes.

Release Date: June 17th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (will launch on Game Pass)

8) Rematch

Developer Sloclap made its name on Sifu, a martial arts action brawler with best-in-class controls, so making a soccer game was not the most obvious step to take from there. Rematch — or FIFU, as it is affectionately called — is a fast-paced game that trims down the fat of the real sport and is all about action, something reinforced by the more intimate camera perspective that calls back to the team’s roots. There’s no offsides, fouls, or out of bounds, and games are only six minutes. It’s a bold take on one of the most popular worldwide sports, but it seems like it could have what it takes for those who want an arcadier version of soccer.

Release Date: June 19th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (will launch on Game Pass)

9) Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Kojima Productions has had a knack for making stronger sequels for some time, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach looks poised to not break that streak. This beefed-up follow-up has not only a more focused combat system, but also a lot more variety when compared to the original, as it has more gear as well as a bigger collection of locales that go beyond the pervasive Nordic mountains of the original. Kojima has also shown a fair bit of the story and characters that showcase the studio’s typical wacky charm as well as new concepts that make the team’s games stand out. Kojima Productions’ titles are always spectacles, and it seems like Death Stranding 2 will at least not disappoint in that regard.

Release Date: June 26th via PS5

10) System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster

System Shock 2 is regarded as a classic immersive sim that went on to inspire Bioshock and Deus Ex, so it’s only right for it to be more widely available. This immersive sim isn’t a remake like the System Shock remake that came out in 2023, but this, as the title states, is a remaster that aims to modernize some of the more dated parts of the 1999 original. This includes adding mod support, smoother character models, ultra-widescreen support, and various other quality-of-life features. Nightdive Studios is known for lovingly remastering old shooters from the 1990s like Turok, DOOM, Quake 2, and Star Wars: Dark Forces, just to name a few, so System Shock 2 is in good hands.

Release Date: June 26th via PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC