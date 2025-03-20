FBC: Firebreak Trailer Reveals Launch Window

Remedy Entertainment is most known for its narrative adventures. Most notably, Alan Wake 2 and Control are both critically acclaimed games that set up the developer’s own universe, coined the Remedy Connected Universe (RCU). However, its next game deviates from its norm. FBC: Firebreak is a first-person cooperative shooter set in The Oldest House, the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control. The latest trailer, shown during the Future Games Show, gives a new look at the upcoming game, as well as a window of when to expect its release.

In the new FBC: Firebreak trailer, we get a peek at one of the game’s Jobs, which are essentially missions the FBC assigns to the Firebreak Initiative, a group of volunteers who deal with the ongoing Hiss threat. This particular Job is called “Paper Chase,” which sees rouge sticky notes take over a section of the FBC. The Firebreakers are tasked with taking out the threat and hopefully escape unscathed.

The trailer also gives a solid look at the different weaponry players will use during these Jobs. In FBC: Firebreak, players will choose from three different Crisis Kits, which are essentially loadouts that feature a specific weapon. Jump Kits produce electrical shock damage, Splash Kits use water-based attacks to slow enemies and support allies, and Fix Kits are built on melee attacks using a huge wrench. Additionally, players will be able to use augmented items, like the explosive piggy bank shown in the trailer.

The trailer culminates with a look at one of the bosses of FBC: Firebreak. In this case, it’s a giant sticky note monster set to crush the three Firebreakers. Players will have to work together to destroy the large threat, and attempt to make their escape.

FBC: Firebreak was originally announced during the Xbox Partner Preview in October last year. During the the showcase, it was announced Remedy Entertainment’s next game would come to Xbox Game Pass. A few days later, Sony announced it would also come to its Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers.

At the very end of the trailer, Remedy Entertainment reveals that FBC: Firebreak will launch in Summer 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Although a price has not yet been announced, the developer states it will be a “mid-priced title.” Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus subscribers are in luck, as the shooter will be available on PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate, and PS Plus Extra and Premium via its Game Catalog on day one.

Remedy Entertainment has a lot of games slated for release after FBC: Firebreak. Most notably, the developer is currently working on Control 2, which will continue Jesse Faden’s career as the director of the FBC. In partnership with Rockstar Games, the developer is also working on a remake of Max Payne 1 and 2.

What are your thoughts on the new trailer for FBC: Firebreak? Are you excited to re-enter The Oldest House and take out The Hiss once again? Let us know in the comments below.