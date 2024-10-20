PlayStation Plus Reveals First Free Game of 2025

The first free PlayStation Plus game of 2025 has been revealed. In 2025, PlayStation fans have both Death Stranding 2: On The Beach and Ghost of Yotei to look forward to. In addition to this, Marvel’s Wolverine, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Fairgame$ are also all unaccounted for and could end up releasing in 2025 as well. Meanwhile, the most anticipated video game of all time — GTA 6 — is set to come out as well.

2025 is going to be a busy, expensive year for PS5 gamers. So expensive that any opportunity to save money will no doubt be a welcome one. Of course, PlayStation Plus costs money upfront, but it represents an opportunity to save a considerable amount of money on a wide range of games. However, the savings largely vanish if you are in the business of playing games at release.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass though, day one games aren’t very common on PlayStation Plus. There are some notable day one PlayStation Plus games each year, but not many. The first PlayStation Plus game announced for 2025 is a day one PS Plus game though.

Those on PS5 planning on picking up FBC: Firebreak when it releases in 2025 will be able to play the game right at release, for no charge, if they have a PS Plus account. The only catch is it will be limited to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. In other words, it will not be available via PS Plus Essential, the standard tier of the subscription service. Meanwhile, how long it will be available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium is also unknown. It is a limited time addition, but that is all we know.

For those unfamiliar with the game, FBC: Firebreak is a cooperative first-person shooter and a Control spin-off from Remedy Entertainment, who, in addition to Control, is best known for the Alan Wake series.

“FBC: Firebreak is a cooperative first-person shooter set within a mysterious federal agency under assault by otherworldly forces,” reads an official blurb about the game for everyone who knows nothing about it. “As a years-long siege on the agency’s headquarters reaches its boiling point, only Firebreak—the Bureau’s most versatile unit—has the gear and the guts to plunge into the building’s strangest crises, restore order, and blast their way back from the brink.”

