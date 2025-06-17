5 Tips When Beginning FBC: Firebreak

Remedy Entertainment just released its newest game, FBC: Firebreak. For those who haven’t been following the Max Payne and Alan Wake maker’s newest project, it deviates from what the studio is most known for. Its latest is a cooperative first-person shooter where up to three players are tasked with neutralizing the ongoing Hiss threat in the Federal Bureau of Control’s headquarters, The Oldest House. Yes, the same Oldest House from the critically acclaimed action game, Control.

Although Remedy does a good job with onboarding players to FBC: Firebreak, there are some facets that newcomers may not be privy to in the early portions of the game. Especially as the game kind of throws players into the fray right from the jump, trying to understand all the various mechanics and systems might be daunting. As such, we’ve come up with five tips for people who are just starting their experience as one of the FBC’s volunteer first-responders, the Firebreakers.

1) Always Make Sure to Fix Any Broken Showers and Ammo Stations

Showers and Ammo Stations are integral to survival in FBC: Firebreak. Showers quickly heal players, while Ammo Stations provide an ongoing supply of ammo for a player’s arsenal. Once players start entering multiple zones within a job, it becomes even more important for players to fix these small structures, so they won’t have to search for Shelters for ammo and health, or run to the beginning of the level.

It seems pretty silly to remind players of this, but when entering a new zone, things can get pretty hairy as a mob of Hiss typically spawns right at the entrance where the Showers and Ammo Stations are placed, leading to players possibly forgetting this one step. Simply clear out the enemies, then fix the Showers and Ammo Stations if they need fixing.

2) Upgrade Your Weapons and Abilities Through Requisitions and Research

Again, this seems pretty obvious, but the information regarding upgrades and perks may get lost while playing with other people. After each Job, players will earn Lost Assets, which is the in-game currency used to purchase upgrades and perks. Unlocking these improvements will only make the game easier, allowing for earning even more rewards and going deeper into each zone.

The Requisitions menu, which essentially looks like a Season Pass in any other game, is where players can upgrade their weapons and kits. This is incredibly important, as this is where the kits’ Improvised Devices (secondary ability) and Altered Augments (ultimate ability) are unlocked. In the Research menu, this is where players can unlock perks. Both perks and upgrades use Lost Assets, so players should make sure they have enough to burn if they plan on spending on multiple unlocks.

3) Find Shelters Often

Although it may seem risky to open a Shelter as it spawns a mob of angry Hiss, this is also another integral step in surviving in FBC: Firebreak. Shelters provide more than just ammo and health. More often than not, Lost Assets are found there too, and are needed to upgrade weapons, purchase Altered Augments, and unlock perks.

Additionally, Shelters act as a checkpoint. So, after a Shelter is opened and a player dies, they will spawn at the Shelter rather than the elevator at the beginning of the level.

4) Ziplines Are Your Friend

Throughout each Job, players may see ziplines available to use in The Oldest House. While these make for great ways to traverse a level quickly, they also serve another purpose.

It may not be clear from the jump, but items can be transported with the zipline. For example, the radioactive pearls in the Job Ground Control can be attached to a zipline and move forward at the same rate as the player. In this specific case, this is helpful as players won’t be exposed to radiation as long, which can lead to being unexpectedly downed for no good reason. With that being said, if there is a zipline, use it.

5) Always Be Aware of Status Effects

One of the more unique systems that FBC: Firebreak brings to this particular genre is its environmental status effects. If a player sits in fire, they burn. If a burning player sits in water, they stop burning. If a player is next to radioactive material for too long, they’ll have radiation poisoning. There are tons of instances like this, and they can make a run a nuisance if left unchecked.

Players should always be aware of any status effect applied to them, good or bad. This information is found by the health bar at the bottom of the screen, and is indicated with a little marker. Which status effect is applied is pretty self-explanatory. An orange fire symbol by the health bar when they’re burning, a green radiation symbol when they’re irradiated, and so on. So, players should make sure they’re always checking if they have any status effects applied, and deal with them if necessary.