Fe Developer Helping Plant Up To 10,000 Trees for Earth Day

Zoink Games and EA have announced that it is teaming up with the organization One Tree Planted to plant up to 10,000 trees to celebrate Earth Day.

The initiative will take place over the next two weeks, and will see one new tree planted for every new person that follows EA Originals on Facebook or on Instagram.

For those of you who are confused with what EA has to do with this, it’s the the publisher behind Zoink Games’ most recent title, the aforementioned Fe.

As for why Zoink Games is doing this – beyond clearly having a love for the good ol’ green and blue guy – Fe is a game that takes place in the wilderness, featuring many forests that are intimately at the hearts of game’s story and gameplay design.

As noted above, the Swedish developer will plant only up to 10,000 trees, meaning there is no way for environmental lovers to cheat their way to five million new trees. It’s also worth noting that following either of the channels will only result in a tree if you do it before May 4th.

The tress will be planted to help reforestation efforts in California, which has been devastated by forest fires recently (over 100 million tress have been lost over the three years from fires, as well as droughts). Further, they won’t be planted until 2019.

Fe is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It is personally my favorite game so far this year.

You can read more on the beautiful platformer-adventure title, below, via an official overview:

Fe is a new type of platform adventure where the story is up to you to discover, without handholding, told wordlessly through the discoveries you make during gameplay.

Run, climb and glide your way through a dark Nordic forest and explore its living, breathing ecosystem filled with secrets and mystical creatures.

At the heart of the experience is a tactile, analogue song mechanic that allows you to communicate and speak to every living thing in the forest.

Learn a diverse array of animal cries that allow you to befriend or manipulate any creature – even plants. Have birds guide you, bears fight for you and have plants grow berries that help you overcome the Silent Ones.

Become Fe and discover a world that you will never want to leave.