Fear the Spotlight Unveils Trailer During Day of the Devs

One of the reveals in Blumhouse Games' impressive Summer Games Fest debut showcase was a title from developers Cozy Game Pals set for release later this year – Fear the Spotlight – and later showcased a full reveal trailer during the Day of the Devs. Described by the trailer caption as a "creepy love letter to classic 90s horror experiences with a focus on rich storytelling, puzzle solving, and a tense atmosphere," Fear the Spotlight promises to be the perfect introduction to those new to narrative horror games, matching Blumhouse Games creative lead Louise Blain's comment during the Summer Games Fest that Blumhouse is seeking to make games that come in "many different flavors of fear, there's a horror game for everyone."

The description for Fear the Spotlight reads: "Sunnyside High has a dark history. When Vivian enters the deserted corridors for a seance with the rebellious Amy, she suddenly ends up alone, and at the mercy of the monster who wanders the halls. Vivian must avoid its gaze, find her friend, and uncover the disturbing, murderous truth of a decades old tragedy."

Fear the Spotlight first released September of 2023, so there are already fans of the game. Given this, Cozy Game Pals released a statement addressing those previous fans in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

"Thanks to your amazing support and reception of Fear the Spotlight's original release, we caught the attention of Blumhouse Games. They loved the game so much that they offered to help us in any way they could. We're still in disbelief! Our goal was always to bring FTS to more people through console ports andadditional languages. With Blumhouse Games' backing, not only are the console ports happening, but we were also given the chance to continue working on the game. While we're not ready to spoil any details, we're excited to share that we've added over an hour of new story content, carefully preserving what we loved about the original. This is all possible because of you, our dedicated fans. As a huge thank you, anyone who bought the original game on Steam will receive a free upgrade to the updated version when it's released this Fall 2024."

The game's Steam page already includes a "very positive" rating under its reviews section, so the backing from Blumhouse and new additions will likely only continue to hold that consistently positive reception. Fear The Spotlight will be (re)released this fall on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.