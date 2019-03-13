Female ‘God of War’ Cosplayer Nailed This Kratos Cosplay

The God of War love fandom is strong and though Kratos himself may have gone through some major changes with the latest PlayStation 4 installment, one cosplayer took the beloved character one step further with her own personal spin.

The cosplayer in question is Jessica Kerr from the UK, and her talent is undeniable! Plus, she absolutely nailed the badass look in Kratos’ eye, without losing herself in the shot as well. She also has some other incredible cosplays from other franchises as well, including Hellblade and Skyrim, which you can see here.

From the paint design, to the contacts used, this cosplayer absolutely nailed this Kratos genderbend. Afterall, cosplay is for everyone and it’s an incredible way for fans to share their love for their favorite characters with the world and that’s exactly what this cosplayer did.

Thoughts on this Kratos take? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, and be sure to check out our Cosplay Hub here for even more incredible fan designs! You can also hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

