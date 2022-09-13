Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Release Date Revealed

Square Enix has announced that the upcoming Crisis Core remaster, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, will officially launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on December 13th. Previously, the title had a more nebulous release window of Winter 2022.

While the initial announcement happened during today's Nintendo Direct, Square Enix quickly confirmed that it was not just for the Nintendo Switch, but for all announced platforms on the same exact date. In addition to revealing the exact launch date, a new launch trailer was released showcasing more combat and in-game cutscenes featuring protagonist Zack Fair and other characters like Cloud, Sephiroth, Aerith, and more. You can check out the new launch trailer for yourself embedded below:

While the graphics might initially lead some to align Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion with Final Fantasy VII Remake, that's only partly true. While Final Fantasy VII Remake was, well, a remake, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion appears to be a much more faithful remaster of the original PlayStation Portable exclusive that will stick to the original video game's story rather than go off on its own tangent like Final Fantasy VII Remake.

As noted above, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion -- or as Square Enix formats it, CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION -- is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on December 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the expansive Final Fantasy VII franchise for yourself right here.

