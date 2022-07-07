Crisis Core Remaster Will Stick to the Original's Story

In case you somehow missed it, a remaster of the 2008 PlayStation Portable video game Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII was announced by Square Enix last month with updated graphics and gameplay for modern consoles and PC. Titled Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion or in classic Square Enix fashion CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION, the video game serves as a prequel to the events of Final Fantasy VII. Given the look of the video game and nature of Final Fantasy VII Remake, it would be fair to think that perhaps there would be changes to the story of Crisis Core, but according to Square Enix, this is not the case.

Final Fantasy VII Remake expands on the story of the original game in several notable ways with Square Enix having chosen that route over a standard beat-for-beat retelling of the PlayStation classic's original story. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, however, looks to be a remaster in all meanings of the word rather than a remake and will apparently stick to what happened in the original.

"With the FF VII Remake, it was a new starting point for a Final Fantasy VII, and so we decided to expand the story," Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion producer Yoshinori Kitase told IGN in a new interview. "But with the Crisis Core Reunion, it is a remaster and it's still positioned as a story that expands on the original Final Fantasy VII story. And so we didn't want to stray too far from that."

As part of the same interview, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion producer Mariko Sato stated there were "no plans" to add new parts to the story of the video game. So, don't expect there to be major deviations from the storyline of the original Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII in the remaster.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion -- or as Square Enix formats it, CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION -- is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Winter 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the expansive Final Fantasy VII franchise for yourself right here.

