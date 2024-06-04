New Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Update Released With Patch Notes

Square Enix has today released its first new update for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in nearly two months. Upon its launch earlier this year, a handful of initial patches were brought to the second installment in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series in the initial weeks after it became available. Since early April, though, there have been no new improvements of any sort pushed out to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Fortunately, for those who have been running into various bugs in the experience, Square Enix has now improved Rebirth just a bit with this latest patch.

As of this moment, update version 1.040 for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been brought to PlayStation 5 consoles. Square Enix says that this patch is mainly dedicated to "improving the stability and functionality of the overall game," while also squashing certain bugs. All in all, this is one of the smallest post-launch updates that FFVII Rebirth has seen so far, but it should still prove to be an important one nonetheless.

Moving forward, it's not known how frequently Square Enix might continue to update Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Obviously, if more notable errors are discovered, the developer will surely look to address them with various patches. Other than this, though, it doesn't seem like any additional content might be coming to FFVII Rebirth as Square Enix has made it known that it's now moving on to work on the next entry in the Remake franchise.

Until then, you can get a look at the full patch notes for this new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth update attached down below.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Update 1.040 Patch Notes