Final Fantasy 14’s 7.3 Patch Site Has Me Guessing the Next Trial (& I Think the Players Solved It)

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail has had a lot of criticisms about its story from the beginning, and I’ve shared my own opinions about it as somebody who loves FF14 but finds it difficult to find the desire to log in these days. However, we’re now at the point in the patch cycle where the next patch, 7.3, should finish tying up the loose ends of Dawntrail’s story so that we can start seeing the set up for the next expansion in the large patches following 7.3. Naturally, there’s already been a fair amount of speculation about the boss that will appear in the trial at the end of 7.3.

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

If you’re up-to-date with the main story, you’ll know that our main antagonist going into 7.3 is Calyx, who is an Endless that’s trying to collect aether from other reflections to continue powering the Endless, which need aether as essentially a fuel for their existence. Even though he’s the current primary antagonist, he’s definitely not the type to fight his enemies himself, which we saw in 7.2 as he has us fight against various enemies so he can collect data about our power that he can use to get rid of us. Unsurprisingly, the Warrior of Light is the biggest obstacle to Calyx’s plan, both because we have unmatched strength and hold the key he wants.

I Believe Necron Will Be the 7.3 Trial Boss

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

Even before the official site was launched by Square Enix for Patch 7.3, the community has spent time speculating about which boss from Final Fantasy 9 could be repurposed and brought into FF14 for the next main story trial. Like others in the community, I believe that we’re going to see Necron as the 7.3 trial boss. Necron is the final boss of FF9, and since this patch is supposed to wrap up this part of the story, it makes sense to bring in the last boss of the game that’s being referenced in the current content.

Necron might not have the same name in FF14, since it’s common for the names to be changed instead of using the exact name of the characters being referenced, but he’ll likely have the same vibes and ideology that life exists to seek death, which would fit with Calyx’s goals of keeping the Endless—all of whom are dead—existing in a perpetually unchanging location that’s been designed specifically for them.

I truly hope that this speculation is correct since Necron is a fun fight in FF9, and the team in charge of dungeons, raids, and trials in FF14 has absolutely been on fire with the content they’re creating, which is made even better with the pure talent that Soken’s team has creating the game’s music. As a result, even with the disappointments that I’ve felt throughout Dawntrail, I have some tentative hope for FF14 7.3, because at least I get to look forward to a new trial. It’ll just be better if that trial is based on Necron.