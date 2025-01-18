FF7 Rebirth Already Set the Foundation for a FFXIV Crossover

Crossovers between FFXIV and other games are pretty common, such as the Fall Guys event that has made two appearances in the game so far. So, the potential of a crossover between FFXIV and FF7 Rebirth doesn’t sound like a farfetched idea, especially since FF7 has been part of other game crossovers with titles like Apex Legends. With the talk about possibly having FF7 and FFXIV collide in a crossover, you might start considering the ways that the event could be set, or which characters might arrive in Eorzea. However, the more that you look at the content of both games, the easier it is to find ways to bring them together.

The worlds of Hydaelyn and Gaia aren’t connected in any way if you look at them as is. However, they’re both designed in a way that leaves the possibility open for them to be connected to infinitely many worlds, which makes setting up a crossover event fairly easy. This wasn’t the case originally for Final Fantasy 7, but that changed with the remake, particularly with a cutscene you see later in Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Confirms the Existence of Multiple Timelines

FF7 Rebirth Sephiroth and Cloud travel between timelines

As you get close to the end of FF7 Rebirth, Sephiroth takes Cloud into a white space that is basically between the multitude of parallel timelines that exist in the universe. Sephiroth explains that he’s trying to merge all of those timelines into one, and he’s disappointed that Cloud can’t perceive more than screams coming from various timelines. With this setup, it would be easy to have a crossover with almost any other game, since any characters from that game could be explained away as somebody from an alternate timeline being displaced from Sephiroth’s merging attempts.

How FFXIV Also Features Alternate Timelines

FFXIV Warrior of light between reflections

Then, if you look at FFXIV, there’s a similar structure in the game’s universe that can be used to explain crossovers with nearly any other game. Thousands of years before FFXIV takes place, the world of Hydaelyn was known as Etheirys, and it was whole. The world remained that way until Zodiark and Hydaelyn, the first primals, fought. Hydaelyn was able to seal Zodiark away after striking him seven times to weaken him. Unfortunately, each strike from Hydaelyn didn’t just split Zodiark into fragments, but Etheirys and its inhabitants as well.

At the end of their battle, Etheirys was split into 14 reflections, with each one being a fraction of the original world. You play as the Warrior of Light on the Source, which is like the core reflection, so other reflections can be merged with the Source under the right circumstances. Additionally, the way time moves on each reflection isn’t always the same. So, a day on one reflection could be years on a different reflection.

All together, this creates the perfect foundation for a crossover event in both games, although FF7 spilling into FFXIV would make more sense, as the MMO nature of the game makes it easier for a large number of players to participate. FF16’s Clive, who’s coming to Tekken 8, appeared in a crossover event with FFXIV, so having a similar event with FF7, which features timeline hopping in Rebirth, seems entirely possible.