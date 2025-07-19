Stardew Valley’s Biggest Competition Is About to Get Even Better

There are many great farming sims out there, but few come close to Stardew Valley. The game remains incredibly popular to this day, continuing to break Steam records and more. But a new farming sim has attracted a lot of interest in Early Access, and it’s about to get even better with its third major update. The sim in question is none other than Fields of Mistria, NPC Studio’s masterpiece that has already garnered an Overwhelmingly Positive Steam rating before its full release.

Fields of Mistria launched onto the scene in August 2024. It immediately charmed farming sim fans with its Sailor Moon-meets-Stardew vibe. Along with the adorable strawberry cows and magical girl art style, Fields of Mistria has an impressive lineup of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. With a total fo 12 marriage candidates, the game has drawn attention for its well-developed characters. But in Early Access, players can’t actually marry them… yet. However, the romance element of Fields of Mistria is about to get a major upgrade, and fans are excited. The game’s third major update is set to release on July 21st, and it’s going to be a big one for those who love to treat their farming sims like a dating sim.

The wait is almost over! 🎉 Fields of Mistria's 3rd Major Update launches on July 21st. Check out the graphic below to see what time it launches in your region ⏳✨ pic.twitter.com/BG2U9sS2XD — Fields of Mistria ✨ Out Now in Early Access (@FieldsofMistria) July 18, 2025

Since it first arrived in Early Access, Fields of Mistria has had two major updates. Both added a ton of new features, including expanding on various skills and adding new heart events for dateable NPCs. But the third update just might be the best one yet.

All those hearts players have been earning with their favorite characters in Fields of Mistria are about to pay off. When the next update arrives on July 21st, dating will finally be available in the game. Once players reach 8 hearts with their chosen character, they’ll be able to choose between a friendship or romantic path for the relationship. If they choose romance, they will be able to go on in-game dates with their chosen partner.

Since announcing the release date for this huge update, NPC Studio has shared some teaser clips of these dates. And friends, they look almost too adorable. Players will be able to go on a variety of different types of dates, with each offering a collectible photo card at the end. This is already leaps and bounds above what many other farming sims offer, and fans simply cannot wait to see it in action.

✨ 3rd Major Update – Coming July 21st



After reaching 8 hearts and choosing the romantic path, date inspiration items can be acquired & used to unlock various date types! Dates take place on weekends, and each new date gives you a collectible photo card. 💖 pic.twitter.com/X34xjiZwhk — Fields of Mistria ✨ Out Now in Early Access (@FieldsofMistria) July 19, 2025

Fields of Mistria fans are losing it over these adorable teasers. The date photo cards are proving popular, but mostly, gamers are just so excited for these adorable dates. Having different date types and the ability to go on multiple dates is incredibly in-depth, going along with Fields of Mistria‘s track record for a truly lived-in sim. The characters all have their own relationships and interactions with one another, not just you as the farmer. And now, we’ll get even more ways to interact with our favorite characters.

The next update for Fields of Mistria arrives on July 21st. The game is available in Early Access on Steam, and yes, it’s Steam Deck verified.