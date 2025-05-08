Stardew Valley Creator Teases Potential Sequel (And It’s Not Haunted Chocolatier)

Following the big 1.6 update, Stardew Valley creator Concerned Ape hasn’t shared any major plans for future massive content updates to the game. Like Baldur’s Gate 3, it looks like the iconic farming sim might be settling into a period of bug fixes and minor patches while the developer turns his attention to other things. After all, Eric Barone is hard at work with his next game, Haunted Chocolatier. And while many people treat it like a sequel to Stardew since it’s the developer’s next game, it’s an entirely new universe. But Stardew Valley 2 might not be outside the realm of possibility, either.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Eric Barone, aka Concerned Ape, appeared on the TigerBelly podcast to talk all things Stardew and game development. Barone has been doing the interview circuit lately, which is giving fans plenty of crumbs to cling to for what’s next from the creator of the iconic farming sim. Recently, he gave a rare update on the progress of Haunted Chocolatier, and now, he’s got some new info for fans.

In his interview with TigerBelly, Barone teased something new – a potential Stardew Valley 2. The podcast host, Bobby, is truly a massive Stardew fan, so the entire conversation is well worth a listen, but this moment certainly caught our attention. And clearly, TigerBelly thought it was worth focusing on as well, as they later clipped the moment for Instagram reels as seen below:

The primary focus here is Barone reiterating his policy around making every Stardew Valley update free. However, right at the start of the clip, Barone says, “I might eventually make a Stardew Valley 2, to be honest.” Given how many fans hoped Haunted Chocolatier would be somehow connected to the deep lore of Stardew Valley, it’s likely that a true sequel to Stardew would be more than welcome.

Could We See a Stardew Valley Sequel Any Time Soon?

Since Stardew Valley first came out, Concerned Ape has continuously updated it to expand the world, add new features, and more. But since the 1.6 update, Barone has turned his attention back to Haunted Chocolatier. Despite similar art style and vibes, the developer has previously shared that it is not set in Stardew Valley. Knowing Barone’s penchant for hidden lore and easter eggs, it’s quite possible we’ll see some connections, but fans shouldn’t expect the game to be a true continuation of the story of Stardew.

Stardew Valley continues to sell well to this day, with many players grabbing a copy across multiple platforms. There are also tie-ins like the board game, cookbook, and a ton of merch. But even though fans remain engaged in the game, the story itself is more or less complete. Gameplay might continue, and there’s a ton of deep cuts to explore, but even so, there’s only so much to the existing story. As Barone puts it, the game is done, and the updates are just adding cool new features.

A couple on their stardew valley farm

With his comment about possibly wanting to make a Stardew Valley 2, it’s pretty clear Barone has thought about what’s next for the world and characters in Stardew. He notes that he won’t rule out the possibility of more big updates for the original Stardew Valley in the future. However, he wouldn’t announce such updates until they were ready to avoid the disappointment that came with the wait for 1.6. Concerned Ape also notes that it’s easier to keep updating Stardew Valley with fun new ideas compared with starting a brand new game from scratch.

Despite all that, he nevertheless might one day make a sequel. After all, with every update for the game being free, a new Stardew Valley 2 would be a way to generate more income. But when and if a sequel does come to be, it’s not likely we’d see it any time soon. After all, Concerned Ape doesn’t want to just be known as the Stardew Valley guy, which is why he’s excited to bring a brand-new game into the world with Haunted Chocolatier.

Speaking of the next game from the Stardew developer, Barone also honed in on the timeline for Haunted Chocolatier. After being asked if the game will be released in the next five years, he says, “I hope so.” Clearly, there’s no exact time for when we’ll be able to play Haunted Chocolatier, which puts a potential third game like Stardew Valley 2 further into the future.