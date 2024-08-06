New Stardew-Like Farming Sim Fields of Mistria Gets Roadmap

Recently, developer NPC Studio finally launched its much-anticipated Fields of Mistria. The new farming simulator RPG mixes a hefty dash of games like Stardew Valley with a visual style that will remind players of ’90s anime like Sailor Moon. Fields of Mistria is still in early access but has already proven to be a big hit on Steam, quickly sprinting onto the top seller’s chart. Of course, this is still an early-access game, so NPC Studio will need to continue updating Fields of Mistria until it is ready for its full release. Fortunately, the team has already revealed its initial roadmap, giving fans a great idea of what’s coming next for Fields of Mistria.

The roadmap is still a work in progress, but NPC Studio is currently planning to drop its first major update later this year. In the first update, players can expect some major updates across the board, including more Heart Events from NPCs, new enemies, and a ton more cosmetics to earn. In the future, NPC Studio plans to add even more Heart Events to make the NPCs dateable. Eventually, you’ll even be able to marry your favorite NPC and have children. The team also has plans to add more biomes to the Mines and Dungeons, giving players even more things to do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you’ll find the full roadmap. Fields of Mistria is available in early access on PC.

Fields of Mistria Early Access Roadmap

Fields of Mistria group shot.

Fields of Mistria Early Access Roadmap

1st Major Update – Q4 2024

(exact date TBA)

Villagers & Romance

NPC heart progression cap raised from 4 to 6 hearts.



6 Heart events for dateable NPCs.



Additional NPC dialogue.



Mines & Dungeon

New enemies added.



New cosmetic drops from monsters.



Town & Renown

Renown level cap raised by 20 levels.



Additional renown rewards.



Additional board requests.



Additional museum content and rewards.



A new festival.



Skills & Perks

Skill caps raised from lvl 30 to lvl 45.



Additional skill perks.



Customization & Cosmetics



Additional home upgrades.



Additional player and animal cosmetics.



Additional furniture and decor.



Misc.

… and more!



—————————————————————————————-

Future Updates

(in no particular order)

Villagers & Romance

NPC heart cap raised to 8 and 10 hearts.



8 and 10 heart events for dateable NPCs.



Marriage and children.



Additional Saturday Market vendors.



Mines & Dungeon

Additional biomes



Additional dungeon questline events.



Additional unlockable spells.



Town & Renown

Additional renown level cap raises.



Additional town quests & board requests.



Skills & Perks

Skill cap raises.



Additional skill perks.



Customization & Cosmetics

Additional home & farmland upgrades.



Additional player and animal cosmetics.



Additional furniture and decor.



Pets & ability to ride large animals.



Misc.

Steam achievements



… and more!



—————————————————————————————-

Note: This roadmap serves as a reference for update goals & is subject to change.



We plan to release some smaller patches and bug fixes between major updates, so please keep an eye on our website, steam page, and social channels for those updates as they become available!