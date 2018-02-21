FIFA 18 Update Makes Much Needed Changes to Ultimate Team

The latest FIFA 18 patch is now live on PC and will be coming to consoles later this week. This patch’s primary goal (get it?) is to ease accessibility within the latest title, while also making a few much needed tweaks to the game’s Ultimate Team.

Courtesy of EA, here are the full patch notes available now:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Made the following changes to settings:

The addition of an Accessibility Settings screen.

This is available in the Main Menu on the Customize tab by selecting the Settings tile.

This adds the following new settings:

The ability for players to remove the need to use the right stick within the game menus, allowing for navigation with the left stick only when using a controller. The ability for players to remove the need to use the left and right trigger / left and right bumper buttons within the game menus, allowing for players to scroll up to the top of the menu and cycle through them with the left stick when using a controller. This change will impact the Game Settings and Controller Settings screens only. The ability to add an on-screen, and clickable, ESC button during gameplay to allow for opening the Pause Menu using the mouse only. The ability to increase the size of the clickable buttons within the game menus when using a mouse.



Addressed the following issues in all screens:

Pressing the D-pad, when using a controller, would occasionally not register.

Made the following changes in FIFA Ultimate team:

In FUT Champions Weekend League, on the Match Preview screen, you will no longer see the status of your opponent update between “Making Changes” and “Ready”, it will always display as “Making Changes”.

There is a known issue with this change that sometimes results in the status for your opponent showing as blank, it will be addressed in a future update.

Selecting the difficulty of a match in FUT Squad Battles will no longer cause the player’s default match difficulty setting outside of FUT Squad Battles to be changed.

In the preview panel for a FUT Champions Channel replay, the match records displayed for the participating players will now reflect their record when that match took place instead of their current record.

Addressed the following issues in FIFA Ultimate team:

German and Polish text overlapping the button icons on the controls panel in FUT Champions Channel.

Player Contracts and Manager Contracts were incorrectly capitalized in the search filter options of the FUT Transfer Market.

Made the following changes in Audio / Visual / Presentation:

Updates to the 2D portraits for 970 players.

Added 2d portraits for 342 players that previously had a silhouette.

Addressed the following issues in Audio / Visual / Presentation: