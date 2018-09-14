Here Are The Top 100 Players in FIFA 19

FIFA 19 is almost upon us, but before that happens, Electronic Arts has revealed the top 100 players in this year’s entry.

As you may know, radical changes from year-to-year in FIFA ratings is quite rare, especially among its hierarchy, but there are some notable upgrades and downgrades. Further, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have the same rating, for the first time ever.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the Top 20 players of said 100:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) (Portugal) (94) Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) (Argentina) (94) Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain) (Brazil) (92) Luka Modric (Real Madrid) (Croatia) (91) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) (Belgium) (91) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) (Belgium) (91) Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) (Spain) (91) Luis Suarez (FC Barcelona) (Uruguay) (91) David De Gea (Manchester United) (Spain) (91) Tonis Kroos (Real Madrid) (Germany) (90) Robert Lewandowski (Bayren Munich) (Poland) (90) Manuel Neuer (Bayren Munich) (Germany) (90) Diego Godin (Atletico De Madrid) (Uruguay) (90) Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) (Belgium) (90) Jan Oblak (Atletico De Madrid) (Slovenia) (90) N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) (France) (89) Harry Kane (Spurs) (England) (89) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico De Madrid) (France) (89) Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) (Italy) (89) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) (Argentina) (89)

You can view the full Top 100 here.

Personally, I think FIFA gets most of its ratings, at least of world class players, pretty right. But not all right, in fact, just in the top 20 there are problems. For one, N’Golo Kante should be a 90, possibly a 91. I would also say Kroos is unlucky to not be 91 as well.

I think Lewa and Oblak should probably by 89s, and Aguero probably shouldn’t be an 89 at all. Otherwise this looks good, perhaps other than Luka Modric being a 91 while Neymar is a 92. Either the former should be given +1 or the latter should be a 91. But this is all nit-picky stuff.

I think the bigger miss is not having Mohammed Salah in the top 20 and being an 88 rather than an 89. Sure he’s only been sensational for one season (his previous season in Roma was pretty great though), but what a great season it was. He was arguably the best player in all of soccer last campaign, though I’m sure Ronaldo and Modric would have something to say about that. Seems deserving of an 89, to me.

FIFA 19 is poised to release on September 28 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. A free demo of the game is currently available.

As always, hit the comments section and let us know what you think of the top 100 ratings. Did EA do a good job?