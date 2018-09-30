‘FIFA 19’ Ultimate Team Card Pack Odds Revealed

FIFA 19 reveals the odds for Ultimate Team Cards, a first for the series, and players are already noticing just how low their chances are when it comes to getting the most coveted players.

Through the game’s Ultimate Team feature, a returning part of the series that’s been seen in past games, players can use an in-game currency to unlock packs of player cards in the hopes of adding some big names to their teams. Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, is one of the names that even casual futbol fans will recognized among other players in the “Ones to Watch” category of the Ultimate Team Cards, the rarest group of players so far. EA showed off some of those top-tier players in the FIFA 19 trailer above with a full list of the 23 players seen here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Getting those players comes down to the luck of the draw when opening card packs though, and according to EA’s card odds that have now been revealed, it’s going to take quite a few packs to get someone from the Ones to Watch category unless you’re extremely lucky. Eurogamer reported on the FIFA 19 odds for cards in the Premium Eletrium Players Pack and showed that the Ones to Watch Player category had less than a 1 percent chance of showing up in the card pack. As Eurogamer pointed out, this could meant that the chance of pulling a Ones to Watch player is as low as 0.01 percent seeing how other percentages were deliberately laid out, decimals and all, but the Ones to Watch category simply says it’s less than 1 percent. That player chance percentage and the rest of the odds for pulling from different categories can be seen below.

It was known that EA would be revealing the odds of the cards in this year’s FIFA game with the publisher saying back in June that it would do so in its “product year 19 titles,” so all of the game EA produces around that timeframe that have some sort of loot box-type system in them. The revealing of the odds comes on the heels of the Star Wars Battlefront II debacle that involved restricting the entire game’s economy and a wave of rebalance changes after microtransactions were pulled from the game before reinstating them in a different manner.

FIFA 19 is now available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.