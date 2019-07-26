FIFA 20 Cover Stars Revealed

Last year’s FIFA cover was adorned by Cristiano Ronaldo, but for FIFA 20 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, EA has tapped multiple different world class players. For the standard version of the game, it has called upon Eden Hazard, who recently made a big money move from Chelsea to Real Madrid to play under Zinedine Zidane and bring Los Blancos back to the top. Meanwhile, the Champions Edition will feature one of the world’s best center-backs: Virgil van Djik, who lead Liverpool to Champions League glory this year and was named Premier League Player of the Year.

As for the game’s Ultimate Edition, EA hasn’t revealed who will be on the cover, but there’s rumors and suggestions it will be Megan Rapinoe, who was key to the U.S’s effort this summer in winning the Women’s FIFA World Cup. That said, given how controversial Rapinoe is, this may not come to fruition. After all, EA had enough controversy last year with Ronaldo.

As you may know, there was no real standout player this year in Europe, and as Messi and Ronaldo slow down that may be the new norm going forward. There’s some world class players, but none that look like they will fill the shoes of the two all-time greats.

FIFA 20 is poised to release worldwide on September 27 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the newest installment in the long-running and popular series, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, this week EA provided a deep dive about all the new features coming to Pro Clubs.