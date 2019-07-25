FIFA 20 Pro Clubs First Details Revealed

Today, EA provided a deep rundown of FIFA 20 Pro Clubs, providing all the details on the mode PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch players need to know before launch in September. According to EA, it knows the mode is much-loved, and so it’s been working hard to incorporate community feedback and suggestions to make it better. One of the ways it’s doing this by increased Virtual Pro customization and offering up new ways to play.

First up there’s Virtual pro customization. In FIFA 20, EA is introducing a new Avatar system that replaces player creation across the entire game. This feature revamps the customization experience via an improved four quadrant morphing tool, which allows you to both morph and design each facial feature to your liking. On top of this, there will be additional morphing options and skin tone options. This new feature of course features everything from the previous system, such as commentary name, preferred celebration, etc. You can see the new morphing tools for yourself right here.

But that’s not all for Virtual Pro. There’s also new positions. More specifically, your player can now play as a LF/RF, LM/RM, and RWB/LWB. According to EA, these newly added positions are part of a larger revitalized player progression system in the game. Now, choosing between different positions, heights and weights, etc., will have a deeper impact on how your Virutal Pro moves and feels.

Stamina has also been tweaked, and it’s more of a risk vs. reward system. if you invest more in stamina and pace, you will sacrifice attributes in other places. 30 additional traits have also been added, some of which pair together for speciality traits, which adds further customization.

Next up is changes to Broadcast, which now is said to be more immersive, courtesy of replay transitions wipes, an on-screen watermark, club banners, and a new Pro Clubs logo. The club banners are influenced and designed by a team’s colors, and show the name of the club in the stands. And stadiums that support banners will display both home and away club banners during matches. AR overlays have also been added to match intros, half time, and goal scores, as well unique broadcast colors to distinguish between a friendly, cup, and league matches.

There’s more. Goal celebrations have been tweaked as well. Now the camera doesn’t zoom in on the goal scorer. In other words, it stays zoomed out, which will allow for custom celebrations with the whole team. An example of this can be seen here.

Thirdly, there’s two new ways to play Pro Clubs: House Rules Cups and Practice Match. House Rules Cups is simply House Rules from Kick-Off in Pro Clubs. Practice Match meanwhile allows for clubs to practice individually or as a team against varied AI difficulties with varied tactics.

FIFA 20 Pro Clubs also addresses kit clashing with 25 new customizable kits and over 150 crests to choose from. Further, there’s a Pre-Match Kit Select for all matches, which will be picked by team captains.

EA also outlines the following:

‘Any’ Stamina Bug – Stamina drained faster for the player controlling the ‘Any’ position

CB in wall – The game now places taller forwards and midfielders in the wall to defend against Free Kicks

GK Set Piece – Having a GK as captain will no longer affect game stability when your team has a set piece to take

Club Trophy Celebration – Clubs can now watch the full Cup Celebration when you win

FIFA 20 is set to release worldwide on September 27. For more details on everything new and tweaked in Pro Clubs click here.